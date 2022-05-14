Sidney Crosby practicing for Penguins ahead of Game 7 vs. Rangers

Pittsburgh Penguins C Sidney Crosby practiced on Saturday ahead of Game 7 vs. the New York Rangers on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. Crosby was forced to leave Game 5 in the second period after receiving a hit to the head from Rangers D Jacob Trouba. Crosby went to the locker room and did not return. It was later revealed Crosby suffered a concussion and he was ruled out for Game 6 on Friday night. The Rangers won 4-3 to force Game 7 on Sunday.

Crosby’s status for Game 7 is up in the air. There’s likely a slim chance he’s able to return this quickly from a concussion knowing his history. Still, the fact Crosby was back at practice already is encouraging. If he can clear concussion protocols, Crosby could be back on the ice for Game 7. Goalie Tristan Jarry was also at practice on Saturday and has a chance to return in Game 7.

The Penguins are +130 on the moneyline on DraftKings Sportsbook for Game 7 on Sunday night. Pittsburgh has had opportunities to end the series after going up 3-1 but has had poor luck. Crosby went down in Game 5 and the Rangers scored four goals to win after trailing. In Game 6, the Penguins were up 2-0 and blew that lead thanks to shotty goaltending by Louis Domingue. If Jarry can return, it’s unclear if he’d make a huge impact coming in cold in a huge spot. Crosby’s return would be more impactful.