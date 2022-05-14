Ronald Acuna Jr. out of lineup Saturday vs. Padres

Atlanta Braves OF Ronald Acuna Jr. is not in the lineup for Saturday’s game vs. the San Diego Padres due to a groin injury. This will be the third straight game missed by Acuna, who is back with the Braves after tearing his ACL last season. Atlanta dropped the first game of the series on Friday 11-6. Travis Demeritte was the leadoff hitter and in right field in place of Acuna. He’ll remain in that spot for Saturday afternoon’s contest.

Demeritte went 3-3 with 2 walks against the Padres on Friday night. He’s also on a four-game hitting streak and hit a HR against the Red Sox a few games ago. Demeritte has done a decent job filling in for Acuna in the short term. Hopefully the All-Star can avoid a stint on the injured list.