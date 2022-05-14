Jose Altuve out Saturday vs. Nationals with leg injury

The Houston Astros will be without Jose Altuve for Saturday’s game against the Washington Nationals as the second baseman is dealing with a leg injury. Altuve was pulled from yesterday’s contest against Washington as a precaution, but it’s clear he’s now dealing with an actual injury.

Altuve did have a groin issue earlier in the season, which cost him some games in late April. He’s been his usual self since coming back from the problem, hitting .325 with five home runs and seven RBIs in May.

Niko Goodrum will replace Altuve in the lineup at second base, but the Astros will likely see most of their offense come from Yordan Alvarez, Alex Bregman and Yuli Gurriel with Altuve out. Houston is +110 on the run line (-1.5) per DraftKings Sportsbook and -155 on the moneyline. The Astros are coming off a 6-1 win over the Nationals Friday.