Will Frederik Andersen play for Hurricanes in second round?

The Carolina Hurricanes advanced to the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with a 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins in Game 7 on Saturday afternoon. The Hurricanes will await the winner of the Pittsburgh Penguins-New York Rangers series, which ends on Sunday night with Game 7.

In the first round, the Hurricanes were without Frederik Andersen for the entire series. Antti Raanta and backup Ptoyr Kochetkov filled in admirably for Andersen, who is expected to return in the second round against the Rangers or Pens. Andersen missed the entire first round due to a lower-body injury.

Andersen wasn’t named a Vezina Trophy finalist in 2021-22, but had a very strong case to be there. He went 35-14-3 with a 2.17 GAA and .922 save percentage in 52 appearances this season. Andersen may end up matching up against Vezina favorite Igor Shesterkin and the Rangers in the second round. Shesterkin hasn’t performed like he did in the regular season so far in the postseason.