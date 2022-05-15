What time is the 2022 AdventHealth 400 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, May 15 with the AdventHealth 400 at the Kansas Speedway. The race starts at 3:00 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. You can watch a live stream on FOX.com/live. The race is 267 laps for a total of 400.5 miles. Last year’s race was on by Kyle Busch on his 36th birthday and he ran it in 3:05:21.

Denny Hamlin won the race in 2020 after it was moved to July 23rd because of the COVID pandemic. He finished the race in 3:17:14. 2019’s winner was Brad Keselowski who won the race in overtime in 3:06:09.

DraftKings Sportsbook gives Kyle Busch the best odds to win the 2022 AdventHealth installed at +700. He would be the first driver to win this race in back-to-back years. Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott all have the same odds to take the checkered flag.