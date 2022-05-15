 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What time is the 2022 AdventHealth 400 and how long will the race last?

If you’re wondering when the 2022 AdventHealth 400 will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

By TeddyRicketson
Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Rheem Chasing a Cure Ford, waves to fans as he walks onstage during driver intros prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway on May 08, 2022 in Darlington, South Carolina. Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, May 15 with the AdventHealth 400 at the Kansas Speedway. The race starts at 3:00 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. You can watch a live stream on FOX.com/live. The race is 267 laps for a total of 400.5 miles. Last year’s race was on by Kyle Busch on his 36th birthday and he ran it in 3:05:21.

Denny Hamlin won the race in 2020 after it was moved to July 23rd because of the COVID pandemic. He finished the race in 3:17:14. 2019’s winner was Brad Keselowski who won the race in overtime in 3:06:09.

DraftKings Sportsbook gives Kyle Busch the best odds to win the 2022 AdventHealth installed at +700. He would be the first driver to win this race in back-to-back years. Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott all have the same odds to take the checkered flag.

2022 AdventHealth 400 Odds

Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5
Kyle Busch +700 +200 -115
Kyle Larson +700 +175 -120
Denny Hamlin +700 +200 -115
Chase Elliott +700 +200 -115
William Byron +1000 +250 +125
Ross Chastain +1000 +250 +125
Martin Truex Jr. +1000 +250 +125
Joey Logano +1200 +300 +150
Ryan Blaney +1400 +400 +175
Tyler Reddick +1600 +450 +200
Alex Bowman +1600 +400 +200
Kevin Harvick +1800 +500 +225
Christopher Bell +2000 +550 +250
Chase Briscoe +3000 +800 +300
Erik Jones +3500 +1000 +400
Kurt Busch +4000 +1100 +500
Brad Keselowski +4000 +1100 +500
Austin Cindric +6000 +1700 +700
Aric Almirola +6000 +1700 +700
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +8000 +2000 +1000
Daniel Suarez +8000 +2000 +1000
Austin Dillon +8000 +2000 +1000
Noah Gragson +15000 +2500 +1800
Justin Haley +15000 +3000 +1800
Chris Buescher +15000 +3000 +1800
Bubba Wallace +15000 +3000 +1800
Michael McDowell +50000 +14000 +6000
Cole Custer +50000 +14000 +6000
Todd Gilliland +100000 +30000 +13000
Ty Dillon +100000 +30000 +13000
Josh Bilicki +100000 +30000 +13000
J.J. Yeley +100000 +30000 +13000
Harrison Burton +100000 +30000 +13000
Corey Lajoie +100000 +30000 +13000
Cody Ware +100000 +30000 +13000
B.J. McLeod +100000 +30000 +13000

