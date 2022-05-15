 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How to watch NASCAR’s AdventHealth 400 via live stream

We go over how you can watch the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway via live online stream.

By TeddyRicketson
/ new
Kurt Busch, driver of the #45 McDonald’s Throwback Toyota, and Aric Almirola, driver of the #10 Haas Automation/Smithfield Ford, race during the NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway on May 08, 2022 in Darlington, South Carolina. Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

On Sunday, May 15th, the NASCAR Cup Series will head to Kansas City, Kansas for the 2022 AdventHealth 400. The Kansas Speedway is a 1.5-mile track and the drivers will complete 267 laps for this race. The race begins at 3 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. Kyle Busch won last year’s race with a time of 3:05:21 and looks to be the first-ever back-to-back winner of this race.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at FS1 or through the FOX Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2022 AdventHealth 400 live stream

Date: Sunday, May 14
Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
Channel: FS1
Live stream link: FS1, FOX Sports App

STARTING LINEUP

2022 AdventHealth 400 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Christopher Bell 20
2 Tyler Reddick 8
3 Kyle Larson 5
4 Austin Cindric 2
5 Kurt Busch 45
6 Kyle Busch 18
7 Aric Almirola 10
8 Alex Bowman 48
9 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
10 Ryan Blaney 12
11 Ross Chastain 1
12 Chase Briscoe 14
13 William Byron 24
14 Chase Elliott 9
15 Justin Haley 31
16 Cole Custer 41
17 Ty Dillon 42
18 Denny Hamlin 11
19 Daniel Suarez 99
20 Corey LaJoie 7
21 Austin Dillon 3
22 Erik Jones 43
23 Kevin Harvick 4
24 Bubba Wallace 23
25 Michael McDowell 34
26 Harrison Burton 21
27 J.J. Yeley 15
28 Noah Gragson 16
29 Cody Ware 51
30 Brad Keselowski 6
31 Todd Gilliland 38
32 B.J. McLeod 78
33 Josh Bilicki 77
34 Joey Logano 22
35 Chris Buescher 17
36 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47

More From DraftKings Nation