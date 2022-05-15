How to watch NASCAR’s AdventHealth 400 via live stream

On Sunday, May 15th, the NASCAR Cup Series will head to Kansas City, Kansas for the 2022 AdventHealth 400. The Kansas Speedway is a 1.5-mile track and the drivers will complete 267 laps for this race. The race begins at 3 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. Kyle Busch won last year’s race with a time of 3:05:21 and looks to be the first-ever back-to-back winner of this race.
If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at FS1 or through the FOX Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.
2022 AdventHealth 400 live stream
Date: Sunday, May 14
Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
Channel: FS1
Live stream link: FS1, FOX Sports App
STARTING LINEUP
2022 AdventHealth 400 Entry List
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|1
|Christopher Bell
|20
|2
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|3
|Kyle Larson
|5
|4
|Austin Cindric
|2
|5
|Kurt Busch
|45
|6
|Kyle Busch
|18
|7
|Aric Almirola
|10
|8
|Alex Bowman
|48
|9
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|19
|10
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|11
|Ross Chastain
|1
|12
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|13
|William Byron
|24
|14
|Chase Elliott
|9
|15
|Justin Haley
|31
|16
|Cole Custer
|41
|17
|Ty Dillon
|42
|18
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|19
|Daniel Suarez
|99
|20
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|21
|Austin Dillon
|3
|22
|Erik Jones
|43
|23
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|24
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|25
|Michael McDowell
|34
|26
|Harrison Burton
|21
|27
|J.J. Yeley
|15
|28
|Noah Gragson
|16
|29
|Cody Ware
|51
|30
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|31
|Todd Gilliland
|38
|32
|B.J. McLeod
|78
|33
|Josh Bilicki
|77
|34
|Joey Logano
|22
|35
|Chris Buescher
|17
|36
|Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
|47