How much will the winner of the AT&T Byron Nelson win in 2022

The last chance for players to qualify for the 2022 PGA Championship is at TPC Craig Ranch is this week as the Byron Nelson Classic plays its final round on Sunday.

Right now after 54 holes Colombia’s Sebastián Muñoz at -21 holds a one-shot lead over lcoal Texan Jordan Spieth. Joaquin Niemann checks in at -19, with James Hahn and former Wanamaker Trophy winner Justin Thomas three shots back at -18. The only major win of Thomas’s career will be contested next week in the PGA Championship at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The total purse this year increases to $9.1 million, with the standard 18% of the prize pool going to the winner. The perks are plentiful afterwards, with a tour exemption through the end of the 2023-24 season and a berth in the Sentry Tournament of Champions next January in Hawai’i.

But for those not previously qualified for Southern Hills starting next Thursday, this is the last chance to make the field, but all of the contenders are exempt anyway. But the winner today will also be exempt for the 2023 Masters as well, and takes home 500 FedEx Cup points to lock up a spot in the Playoffs starting in August.

Here’s what the breakdown looks like based off this from The Golf News Net.