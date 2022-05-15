 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How much will the winner of the AT&T Byron Nelson win in 2022

We take a look at the purse and winners share for the AT&T Byron Nelson, taking place in McKinney, TX in 2022.

By DKNation Staff
/ new
Sebastian Munoz of Colombia plays a shot from a bunker on the sixth hole during the third round of the AT&amp;T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 14, 2022 in McKinney, Texas. Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The last chance for players to qualify for the 2022 PGA Championship is at TPC Craig Ranch is this week as the Byron Nelson Classic plays its final round on Sunday.

Right now after 54 holes Colombia’s Sebastián Muñoz at -21 holds a one-shot lead over lcoal Texan Jordan Spieth. Joaquin Niemann checks in at -19, with James Hahn and former Wanamaker Trophy winner Justin Thomas three shots back at -18. The only major win of Thomas’s career will be contested next week in the PGA Championship at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The total purse this year increases to $9.1 million, with the standard 18% of the prize pool going to the winner. The perks are plentiful afterwards, with a tour exemption through the end of the 2023-24 season and a berth in the Sentry Tournament of Champions next January in Hawai’i.

But for those not previously qualified for Southern Hills starting next Thursday, this is the last chance to make the field, but all of the contenders are exempt anyway. But the winner today will also be exempt for the 2023 Masters as well, and takes home 500 FedEx Cup points to lock up a spot in the Playoffs starting in August.

Here’s what the breakdown looks like based off this from The Golf News Net.

  1. $1,638,000
  2. $991,900
  3. $627,900
  4. $445,900
  5. $373,100
  6. $329,875
  7. $307,125
  8. $284,375
  9. $266,175
  10. $247,975
  11. $229,775
  12. $211,575
  13. $193,375
  14. $175,175
  15. $166,075
  16. $156,975
  17. $147,875
  18. $138,775
  19. $129,675
  20. $120,575
  21. $111,475
  22. $102,375
  23. $95,095
  24. $87,815
  25. $80,535
  26. $73,255
  27. $70,525
  28. $67,795
  29. $65,065
  30. $62,335
  31. $59,605
  32. $56,875
  33. $54,145
  34. $51,870
  35. $49,595
  36. $47,320
  37. $45,045
  38. $43,225
  39. $41,405
  40. $39,585
  41. $37,765
  42. $35,945
  43. $34,125
  44. $32,305
  45. $30,485
  46. $28,665
  47. $26,845
  48. $25,389
  49. $24,115
  50. $23,387
  51. $22,841
  52. $22,295
  53. $21,931
  54. $21,567
  55. $21,385
  56. $21,203
  57. $21,021
  58. $20,839
  59. $20,657
  60. $20,475
  61. $20,293
  62. $20,111
  63. $19,929
  64. $19,747
  65. $19,565

More From DraftKings Nation