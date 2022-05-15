Which teams are favored to advance to second round in 2022 NHL playoffs?

The season started with 32 teams, and we are down to eight in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Carolina Hurricanes will have home ice against the New York Rangers, as both teams needed a Game 7 to reach this level. As the best team in the Western Conference, the Colorado Avalanche are the biggest favorite in the four series over the upstart St. Louis Blues.

And then there are the two local rivalry series, with the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning will be the underdog to the Presidents Cup winners in the Florida Panthers. The other is in Alberta, where the Calgary Flames will face the Edmonton Oilers in the battle for Route AB-2.

Odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Odds to win second round playoff series

Carolina Hurricanes: -190

New York Rangers: +160

Florida Panthers: -150

Tampa Bay Lightning: +130

Colorado Avalanche: -380

St. Louis Blues: +290

Calgary Flames: -180

Edmonton Oilers: +155

