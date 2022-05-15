 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Who will Flames play in the next round of 2022 NHL playoffs?

The Flames were able to defeat the Stars in overtime of Game 7 on Sunday. Who will Calgary face in the second round?

By DKNation Staff
Calgary Flames Right Wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) celebrates a goal with Calgary Flames Left Wing Johnny Gaudreau (13), Calgary Flames Center Calle Jarnkrok (91) and Calgary Flames Defenceman Erik Gudbranson (44) during the second period of game 7 of the first round of the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Calgary Flames and the Dallas Stars on May 15, 2022, at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, AB. Photo by Brett Holmes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Calgary Flames somehow solved Jake Oettinger in overtime of Game 7 on Sunday night to advance to the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Oettinger was the reason the Stars got as far as a Game 7. He made 60 saves in the Game 7 loss. Johnny Gaudreau was the hero for the Flames, scoring on Oettinger to help the team advance to the next round for the first time since 2015.

Now, time for the Battle of Alberta. The Flames and Oilers will face each other in the postseason for the first time since 1991. The Oilers have won four of the five postseason series between the two franchises.

