Who will Flames play in the next round of 2022 NHL playoffs?

The Calgary Flames somehow solved Jake Oettinger in overtime of Game 7 on Sunday night to advance to the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Oettinger was the reason the Stars got as far as a Game 7. He made 60 saves in the Game 7 loss. Johnny Gaudreau was the hero for the Flames, scoring on Oettinger to help the team advance to the next round for the first time since 2015.

Now, time for the Battle of Alberta. The Flames and Oilers will face each other in the postseason for the first time since 1991. The Oilers have won four of the five postseason series between the two franchises.