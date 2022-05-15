Who will Rangers play in the second round of 2022 NHL playoffs?

The New York Rangers are headed to the second round of the playoffs. New York pulled off the come back in a seven-game series with the Pittsburgh Penguins, winning three straight games to advance. Artemi Panarin was the hero in Game 7 in overtime, scoring on a power play to send the Rangers through.

The Rangers will be in the second round for the first time since 2017. New York will face the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Hurricanes picked up a win of their own in Game 7 against the Boston Bruins on Saturday afternoon. The Hurricanes entered the postseason as a No. 1 seed, winning the Metropolitan division over the Rangers.

As of now on DraftKings Sportsbook, the Hurricanes are +600 and the Rangers are +1300 to win the Stanley Cup. The Colorado Avalanche remain the favorite to win at +190. The Avs swept the Nashville Predators in the first round. Every other series has gone to at least six games in the first round.