NHL playoff schedule, TV channels, start times for Sunday, May 15

We take a look at the NHL playoff schedule for Sunday, May 15 and how to watch.

By DKNation Staff
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-New York Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Almost everyone loves a Game 7 and luckily there will be two of them Sunday, May 15, in the NHL to close out the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The New York Rangers will have home ice when they to complete a comeback from a 3-1 series deficit against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Calgary will be home as the Flames try to thwart the upset attempt by the Dallas Stars.

Notable odds from DraftKings Sportsbook on matchups (updated odds to win series)

NHL playoff schedule: Sunday, May 15

Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Rangers (series tied 3-3)

Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: TBS
Live stream: Watch TBS, TBS App
Moneyline odds: Penguins +130; Rangers -150

Dallas Stars at Calgary Flams (series tied 3-3)

Start time: 9:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN2
Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app
Moneyline odds: Stars +160; Flames -190

