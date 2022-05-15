2022 Eastern conference finals preview: No. 1 Heat vs. No. 2 Celtics

It’ll be the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics in the 2022 Eastern conference finals as both teams took care of business in the second round. This is a rematch of the 2020 conference finals from the Orlando bubble, which the Heat won 4-2. Here’s how the two teams match up in this series.

No. 1 Heat vs. No. 2 Celtics

Head-to-head record: Celtics 2-1

Overall record: Heat 53-29, Celtics 51-31

Leading scorer on Heat: Jimmy Butler

Leading scorer on Celtics: Jayson Tatum

Odds to win series: Heat +130, Celtics -160

The Heat made quick work of the Hawks in the first round before facing some resistance from the 76ers in the second round. Joel Embiid was out for the first two games of the series, which may have been a blessing for Miami. After losing Games 3 and 4, the Heat showed why they were the better team with two dominant defensive showings. They’ll be hoping to make the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2020 Orlando bubble.

The Celtics overcame a 3-2 deficit against the defending champions Bucks in the second round, eventually pulling away in Game 7 at home. Boston has been elite defensively while Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have found their rhythm offensively. We’ve seen some great contributions from role players in certain games for Boston, but the Celtics will need more consistent play against a defense of Miami’s caliber.