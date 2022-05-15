2022 NBA Eastern conference finals schedule: No. 1 Heat vs. No. 2 Celtics

The 2022 NBA playoffs continue with the Eastern conference finals, which will feature the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics. These were the top two teams in the regular season in the East and they’ll meet for the right to go to the NBA Finals. This is a rematch of the 2020 Eastern conference finals, which the Heat won 4-2.

Here’s the full schedule for the Eastern conference finals.

No. 1 Heat vs. No. 2 Celtics schedule

Game 1: Celtics @ Heat, Tuesday, May 17, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 2: Celtics @ Heat, Thursday, May 19, 8:30 p.m. ET, TBD

Game 3: Heat @ Celtics, Saturday, May 21, 8:30 p.m. ET, TBD

Game 4: Heat @ Celtics, Monday, May 23, 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC

*Game 5: Celtics @ Heat, Wednesday, May 25, 8:30 p.m. ET, TBD

*Game 6: Heat @ Celtics, Friday, May 27, 8:30 p.m. ET, TBD

*Game 7: Celtics @ Heat, Sunday, May 29, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

*Games 5-7 if necessary