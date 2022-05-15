 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 NBA Eastern conference finals schedule: No. 1 Heat vs. No. 2 Celtics

Here’s the schedule for the Heat taking on the Celtics in the Eastern conference finals of the 2022 NBA playoffs.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Miami Heat v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Six
Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals at Wells Fargo Center on May 12, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The 2022 NBA playoffs continue with the Eastern conference finals, which will feature the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics. These were the top two teams in the regular season in the East and they’ll meet for the right to go to the NBA Finals. This is a rematch of the 2020 Eastern conference finals, which the Heat won 4-2.

Here’s the full schedule for the Eastern conference finals.

No. 1 Heat vs. No. 2 Celtics schedule

Game 1: Celtics @ Heat, Tuesday, May 17, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Game 2: Celtics @ Heat, Thursday, May 19, 8:30 p.m. ET, TBD
Game 3: Heat @ Celtics, Saturday, May 21, 8:30 p.m. ET, TBD
Game 4: Heat @ Celtics, Monday, May 23, 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC
*Game 5: Celtics @ Heat, Wednesday, May 25, 8:30 p.m. ET, TBD
*Game 6: Heat @ Celtics, Friday, May 27, 8:30 p.m. ET, TBD
*Game 7: Celtics @ Heat, Sunday, May 29, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

*Games 5-7 if necessary

