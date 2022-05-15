2022 NBA Western conference finals schedule: No. 3 Warriors vs. No. 4 Mavericks

The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks will meet in the Western conference finals to determine which team will represent the conference in the NBA Finals. The Warriors are back in the round after a two-year playoff absence, while the Mavericks are making their first appearance since the 2011 playoff run, when they won the NBA title.

Here’s the full schedule for the Western conference finals.

No. 3 Warriors vs. No. 4 Mavericks schedule

Game 1: Mavericks @ Warriors, Wednesday, May 18, 9:00 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 2: Mavericks @ Warriors, Friday, May 20, 9:00 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 3: Warriors @ Mavericks, Sunday, May 22, 9:00 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 4: Warriors @ Mavericks, Tuesday, May 24, 9:00 p.m. ET, TNT

*Game 5: Mavericks @ Warriors, Thursday, May 26, 9:00 p.m. ET, TNT

*Game 6: Warriors @ Mavericks, Saturday, May 28, 9:00 p.m. ET, TNT

*Game 7: Mavericks @ Warriors, Monday, May 30, 9:00 p.m. ET, TNT

*Games 5-7 if necessary