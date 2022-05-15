 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 NBA Western conference finals schedule: No. 3 Warriors vs. No. 4 Mavericks

Here’s the schedule for the Warriors taking on the Mavericks in the Western conference finals of the 2022 NBA playoffs.

By Chinmay Vaidya
The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks will meet in the Western conference finals to determine which team will represent the conference in the NBA Finals. The Warriors are back in the round after a two-year playoff absence, while the Mavericks are making their first appearance since the 2011 playoff run, when they won the NBA title.

Here’s the full schedule for the Western conference finals.

No. 3 Warriors vs. No. 4 Mavericks schedule

Game 1: Mavericks @ Warriors, Wednesday, May 18, 9:00 p.m. ET, TNT
Game 2: Mavericks @ Warriors, Friday, May 20, 9:00 p.m. ET, TNT
Game 3: Warriors @ Mavericks, Sunday, May 22, 9:00 p.m. ET, TNT
Game 4: Warriors @ Mavericks, Tuesday, May 24, 9:00 p.m. ET, TNT
*Game 5: Mavericks @ Warriors, Thursday, May 26, 9:00 p.m. ET, TNT
*Game 6: Warriors @ Mavericks, Saturday, May 28, 9:00 p.m. ET, TNT
*Game 7: Mavericks @ Warriors, Monday, May 30, 9:00 p.m. ET, TNT

*Games 5-7 if necessary

