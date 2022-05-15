Odds heading into 2022 PGA Championship week

The second major of the year brings the best golfers in the world to Tulsa, Oklahoma for the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills from May 19-22. Phil Mickelson won the PGA Championship for the second time in 2021 by shooting -6 to become the oldest major champion ever. Mickelson has already withdrawn from this year’s event and will not defend his title.
At DraftKings Sportsbook, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler are all tied with the best odds to win the 2022 PGA Championship installed at +1200. They are followed by Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas who both have +1400 odds to win. The 2021 runner-ups at the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island were Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen. For 2022, Koepka has +4000 odds while Oosthuizen is installed at +7000.
Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 PGA Championship, which tees off the morning of Thursday, May 19th.
2022 PGA Championship Odds
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Jon Rahm
|+1200
|+300
|Rory McIlroy
|+1200
|+300
|Scottie Scheffler
|+1200
|+300
|Collin Morikawa
|+1400
|+350
|Justin Thomas
|+1400
|+350
|Jordan Spieth
|+2000
|+400
|Cameron Smith
|+2200
|+450
|Dustin Johnson
|+2200
|+400
|Patrick Cantlay
|+2200
|+400
|Viktor Hovland
|+2200
|+400
|Shane Lowry
|+2500
|+500
|Xander Schauffele
|+2500
|+500
|Daniel Berger
|+3500
|+650
|Will Zalatoris
|+3500
|+650
|Brooks Koepka
|+4000
|+800
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+4000
|+800
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|+4000
|+800
|Joaquin Niemann
|+4500
|+800
|Billy Horschel
|+5000
|+900
|Max Homa
|+5000
|+900
|Tony Finau
|+6000
|+1100
|Adam Scott
|+6500
|+1100
|Bryson DeChambeau
|+6500
|+1100
|Corey Conners
|+6500
|+1100
|Russell Henley
|+6500
|+1100
|Sam Burns
|+6500
|+1100
|Tiger Woods
|+6500
|+1100
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+6500
|+1100
|Cameron Young
|+7000
|+1100
|Keegan Bradley
|+7000
|+1100
|Louis Oosthuizen
|+7000
|+1100
|Sergio Garcia
|+7000
|+1100
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+7000
|+1100
|Harold Varner III
|+9000
|+1400
|Robert MacIntyre
|+9000
|+1400
|Seamus Power
|+9000
|+1400
|Abraham Ancer
|+10000
|+1400
|Jason Day
|+10000
|+1400
|Aaron Wise
|+13000
|+1600
|Adam Hadwin
|+13000
|+1600
|Alexander Noren
|+13000
|+1600
|Cameron Tringale
|+13000
|+1600
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|+13000
|+1600
|Erik Van Rooyen
|+13000
|+1600
|Gary Woodland
|+13000
|+1600
|Jason Kokrak
|+13000
|+1600
|Jhonattan Vegas
|+13000
|+1600
|Justin Rose
|+13000
|+1600
|Kevin Na
|+13000
|+1600
|Marc Leishman
|+13000
|+1600
|Matt Kuchar
|+13000
|+1600
|Maverick McNealy
|+13000
|+1600
|Mito Pereira
|+13000
|+1600
|Sebastian Munoz
|+13000
|+1600
|Si Woo Kim
|+13000
|+1600
|Talor Gooch
|+13000
|+1600
|Troy Merritt
|+13000
|+1600
|Webb Simpson
|+13000
|+1600
|Bernd Wiesberger
|+15000
|+2500
|Brian Harman
|+15000
|+2500
|Bubba Watson
|+15000
|+2500
|K.H. Lee
|+15000
|+2500
|Keith Mitchell
|+15000
|+2500
|Kevin Kisner
|+15000
|+2500
|Patrick Reed
|+15000
|+2500
|Ryan Palmer
|+15000
|+2500
|Sepp Straka
|+15000
|+2500
|Thomas Pieters
|+15000
|+2500
|Chris Kirk
|+18000
|+3000
|Ian Poulter
|+18000
|+3000
|J.J. Spaun
|+18000
|+3000
|Mackenzie Hughes
|+18000
|+3000
|Tom Hoge
|+18000
|+3000
|Adria Arnaus
|+20000
|+3500
|Anirban Lahiri
|+20000
|+3500
|Cameron Champ
|+20000
|+3500
|Cameron Davis
|+20000
|+3500
|Charl Schwartzel
|+20000
|+3500
|Davis Riley
|+20000
|+3500
|Joohyung Kim
|+20000
|+3500
|Lanto Griffin
|+20000
|+3500
|Lucas Herbert
|+20000
|+3500
|Luke List
|+20000
|+3500
|Matthew Wolff
|+20000
|+3500
|Oliver Bekker
|+20000
|+3500
|Patton Kizzire
|+20000
|+3500
|Rickie Fowler
|+20000
|+3500
|Stewart Cink
|+20000
|+3500
|Francesco Molinari
|+25000
|+4500
|Lucas Glover
|+25000
|+4500
|Pablo Larrazabal
|+25000
|+4500
|Ryan Fox
|+25000
|+4500
|Sam Horsfield
|+25000
|+4500
|Takumi Kanaya
|+25000
|+4500
|Beau Hossler
|+30000
|+6000
|Branden Grace
|+30000
|+6000
|Brendan Steele
|+30000
|+6000
|Carlos Ortiz
|+30000
|+6000
|Chad Ramey
|+30000
|+6000
|Chan Kim
|+30000
|+6000
|Garrick Higgo
|+30000
|+6000
|Henrik Stenson
|+30000
|+6000
|Jinichiro Kozuma
|+30000
|+6000
|Justin Harding
|+30000
|+6000
|Kevin Streelman
|+30000
|+6000
|Laurie Canter
|+30000
|+6000
|Lee Westwood
|+30000
|+6000
|Martin Kaymer
|+30000
|+6000
|Matt Jones
|+30000
|+6000
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|+30000
|+6000
|Padraig Harrington
|+30000
|+6000
|Zach Johnson
|+30000
|+6000
|Dean Burmester
|+40000
|+8000
|Harry Higgs
|+40000
|+8000
|Hudson Swafford
|+40000
|+8000
|Min Woo Lee
|+40000
|+8000
|Richard Bland
|+40000
|+8000
|Rikuya Hoshino
|+40000
|+8000
|Shaun Norris
|+40000
|+8000
|Alex Cejka
|+50000
|+10000
|Bio Kim
|+50000
|+10000
|Dany Van Tonder
|+50000
|+10000
|Jason Dufner
|+50000
|+10000
|Kramer Hickok
|+50000
|+10000
|Ryan Brehm
|+50000
|+10000
|Ryosuke Kinoshita
|+50000
|+10000
|Sadom Kaewkanjana
|+50000
|+10000
|Yuki Inamori
|+50000
|+10000
|Alex Beach
|+100000
|+20000
|Austin Hurt
|+250000
|+40000
|Brandon Bingaman
|+250000
|+40000
|Casey Pyne
|+250000
|+40000
|Colin Inglis
|+250000
|+40000
|Dylan Newman
|+250000
|+40000
|Jared Jones
|+250000
|+40000
|Jesse Mueller
|+250000
|+40000
|John Daly
|+250000
|+40000
|Kyle Mendoza
|+250000
|+40000
|Matt Borchert
|+250000
|+40000
|Michael Block
|+250000
|+40000
|Nic Ishee
|+250000
|+40000
|Paul Dickinson
|+250000
|+40000
|Rich Beem
|+250000
|+40000
|Ryan Vermeer
|+250000
|+40000
|Sean McCarty
|+250000
|+40000
|Shaun Micheel
|+250000
|+40000
|Shawn Warren
|+250000
|+40000
|Tim Feenstra
|+250000
|+40000
|Tyler Collet
|+250000
|+40000
|Wyatt Worthington
|+250000
|+40000
|Y.E. Yang
|+250000
|+40000
|Zac Oakley
|+250000
|+40000
