Odds heading into 2022 PGA Championship week

The second major of the year brings the best golfers in the world to Tulsa, Oklahoma for the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills from May 19-22. Phil Mickelson won the PGA Championship for the second time in 2021 by shooting -6 to become the oldest major champion ever. Mickelson has already withdrawn from this year’s event and will not defend his title.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler are all tied with the best odds to win the 2022 PGA Championship installed at +1200. They are followed by Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas who both have +1400 odds to win. The 2021 runner-ups at the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island were Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen. For 2022, Koepka has +4000 odds while Oosthuizen is installed at +7000.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 PGA Championship, which tees off the morning of Thursday, May 19th.

2022 PGA Championship Odds Golfer Winner Top 5 Golfer Winner Top 5 Jon Rahm +1200 +300 Rory McIlroy +1200 +300 Scottie Scheffler +1200 +300 Collin Morikawa +1400 +350 Justin Thomas +1400 +350 Jordan Spieth +2000 +400 Cameron Smith +2200 +450 Dustin Johnson +2200 +400 Patrick Cantlay +2200 +400 Viktor Hovland +2200 +400 Shane Lowry +2500 +500 Xander Schauffele +2500 +500 Daniel Berger +3500 +650 Will Zalatoris +3500 +650 Brooks Koepka +4000 +800 Hideki Matsuyama +4000 +800 Matt Fitzpatrick +4000 +800 Joaquin Niemann +4500 +800 Billy Horschel +5000 +900 Max Homa +5000 +900 Tony Finau +6000 +1100 Adam Scott +6500 +1100 Bryson DeChambeau +6500 +1100 Corey Conners +6500 +1100 Russell Henley +6500 +1100 Sam Burns +6500 +1100 Tiger Woods +6500 +1100 Tyrrell Hatton +6500 +1100 Cameron Young +7000 +1100 Keegan Bradley +7000 +1100 Louis Oosthuizen +7000 +1100 Sergio Garcia +7000 +1100 Tommy Fleetwood +7000 +1100 Harold Varner III +9000 +1400 Robert MacIntyre +9000 +1400 Seamus Power +9000 +1400 Abraham Ancer +10000 +1400 Jason Day +10000 +1400 Aaron Wise +13000 +1600 Adam Hadwin +13000 +1600 Alexander Noren +13000 +1600 Cameron Tringale +13000 +1600 Christiaan Bezuidenhout +13000 +1600 Erik Van Rooyen +13000 +1600 Gary Woodland +13000 +1600 Jason Kokrak +13000 +1600 Jhonattan Vegas +13000 +1600 Justin Rose +13000 +1600 Kevin Na +13000 +1600 Marc Leishman +13000 +1600 Matt Kuchar +13000 +1600 Maverick McNealy +13000 +1600 Mito Pereira +13000 +1600 Sebastian Munoz +13000 +1600 Si Woo Kim +13000 +1600 Talor Gooch +13000 +1600 Troy Merritt +13000 +1600 Webb Simpson +13000 +1600 Bernd Wiesberger +15000 +2500 Brian Harman +15000 +2500 Bubba Watson +15000 +2500 K.H. Lee +15000 +2500 Keith Mitchell +15000 +2500 Kevin Kisner +15000 +2500 Patrick Reed +15000 +2500 Ryan Palmer +15000 +2500 Sepp Straka +15000 +2500 Thomas Pieters +15000 +2500 Chris Kirk +18000 +3000 Ian Poulter +18000 +3000 J.J. Spaun +18000 +3000 Mackenzie Hughes +18000 +3000 Tom Hoge +18000 +3000 Adria Arnaus +20000 +3500 Anirban Lahiri +20000 +3500 Cameron Champ +20000 +3500 Cameron Davis +20000 +3500 Charl Schwartzel +20000 +3500 Davis Riley +20000 +3500 Joohyung Kim +20000 +3500 Lanto Griffin +20000 +3500 Lucas Herbert +20000 +3500 Luke List +20000 +3500 Matthew Wolff +20000 +3500 Oliver Bekker +20000 +3500 Patton Kizzire +20000 +3500 Rickie Fowler +20000 +3500 Stewart Cink +20000 +3500 Francesco Molinari +25000 +4500 Lucas Glover +25000 +4500 Pablo Larrazabal +25000 +4500 Ryan Fox +25000 +4500 Sam Horsfield +25000 +4500 Takumi Kanaya +25000 +4500 Beau Hossler +30000 +6000 Branden Grace +30000 +6000 Brendan Steele +30000 +6000 Carlos Ortiz +30000 +6000 Chad Ramey +30000 +6000 Chan Kim +30000 +6000 Garrick Higgo +30000 +6000 Henrik Stenson +30000 +6000 Jinichiro Kozuma +30000 +6000 Justin Harding +30000 +6000 Kevin Streelman +30000 +6000 Laurie Canter +30000 +6000 Lee Westwood +30000 +6000 Martin Kaymer +30000 +6000 Matt Jones +30000 +6000 Nicolai Hojgaard +30000 +6000 Padraig Harrington +30000 +6000 Zach Johnson +30000 +6000 Dean Burmester +40000 +8000 Harry Higgs +40000 +8000 Hudson Swafford +40000 +8000 Min Woo Lee +40000 +8000 Richard Bland +40000 +8000 Rikuya Hoshino +40000 +8000 Shaun Norris +40000 +8000 Alex Cejka +50000 +10000 Bio Kim +50000 +10000 Dany Van Tonder +50000 +10000 Jason Dufner +50000 +10000 Kramer Hickok +50000 +10000 Ryan Brehm +50000 +10000 Ryosuke Kinoshita +50000 +10000 Sadom Kaewkanjana +50000 +10000 Yuki Inamori +50000 +10000 Alex Beach +100000 +20000 Austin Hurt +250000 +40000 Brandon Bingaman +250000 +40000 Casey Pyne +250000 +40000 Colin Inglis +250000 +40000 Dylan Newman +250000 +40000 Jared Jones +250000 +40000 Jesse Mueller +250000 +40000 John Daly +250000 +40000 Kyle Mendoza +250000 +40000 Matt Borchert +250000 +40000 Michael Block +250000 +40000 Nic Ishee +250000 +40000 Paul Dickinson +250000 +40000 Rich Beem +250000 +40000 Ryan Vermeer +250000 +40000 Sean McCarty +250000 +40000 Shaun Micheel +250000 +40000 Shawn Warren +250000 +40000 Tim Feenstra +250000 +40000 Tyler Collet +250000 +40000 Wyatt Worthington +250000 +40000 Y.E. Yang +250000 +40000 Zac Oakley +250000 +40000

