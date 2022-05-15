 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Odds heading into 2022 PGA Championship week

The field is set for the 2022 PGA Championship, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds for the next tournament on the PGA Tour.

By TeddyRicketson
/ new
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his second shot on the 16th hole during the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm on May 08, 2022 in Potomac, Maryland. Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The second major of the year brings the best golfers in the world to Tulsa, Oklahoma for the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills from May 19-22. Phil Mickelson won the PGA Championship for the second time in 2021 by shooting -6 to become the oldest major champion ever. Mickelson has already withdrawn from this year’s event and will not defend his title.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler are all tied with the best odds to win the 2022 PGA Championship installed at +1200. They are followed by Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas who both have +1400 odds to win. The 2021 runner-ups at the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island were Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen. For 2022, Koepka has +4000 odds while Oosthuizen is installed at +7000.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 PGA Championship, which tees off the morning of Thursday, May 19th.

2022 PGA Championship Odds

Golfer Winner Top 5
Golfer Winner Top 5
Jon Rahm +1200 +300
Rory McIlroy +1200 +300
Scottie Scheffler +1200 +300
Collin Morikawa +1400 +350
Justin Thomas +1400 +350
Jordan Spieth +2000 +400
Cameron Smith +2200 +450
Dustin Johnson +2200 +400
Patrick Cantlay +2200 +400
Viktor Hovland +2200 +400
Shane Lowry +2500 +500
Xander Schauffele +2500 +500
Daniel Berger +3500 +650
Will Zalatoris +3500 +650
Brooks Koepka +4000 +800
Hideki Matsuyama +4000 +800
Matt Fitzpatrick +4000 +800
Joaquin Niemann +4500 +800
Billy Horschel +5000 +900
Max Homa +5000 +900
Tony Finau +6000 +1100
Adam Scott +6500 +1100
Bryson DeChambeau +6500 +1100
Corey Conners +6500 +1100
Russell Henley +6500 +1100
Sam Burns +6500 +1100
Tiger Woods +6500 +1100
Tyrrell Hatton +6500 +1100
Cameron Young +7000 +1100
Keegan Bradley +7000 +1100
Louis Oosthuizen +7000 +1100
Sergio Garcia +7000 +1100
Tommy Fleetwood +7000 +1100
Harold Varner III +9000 +1400
Robert MacIntyre +9000 +1400
Seamus Power +9000 +1400
Abraham Ancer +10000 +1400
Jason Day +10000 +1400
Aaron Wise +13000 +1600
Adam Hadwin +13000 +1600
Alexander Noren +13000 +1600
Cameron Tringale +13000 +1600
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +13000 +1600
Erik Van Rooyen +13000 +1600
Gary Woodland +13000 +1600
Jason Kokrak +13000 +1600
Jhonattan Vegas +13000 +1600
Justin Rose +13000 +1600
Kevin Na +13000 +1600
Marc Leishman +13000 +1600
Matt Kuchar +13000 +1600
Maverick McNealy +13000 +1600
Mito Pereira +13000 +1600
Sebastian Munoz +13000 +1600
Si Woo Kim +13000 +1600
Talor Gooch +13000 +1600
Troy Merritt +13000 +1600
Webb Simpson +13000 +1600
Bernd Wiesberger +15000 +2500
Brian Harman +15000 +2500
Bubba Watson +15000 +2500
K.H. Lee +15000 +2500
Keith Mitchell +15000 +2500
Kevin Kisner +15000 +2500
Patrick Reed +15000 +2500
Ryan Palmer +15000 +2500
Sepp Straka +15000 +2500
Thomas Pieters +15000 +2500
Chris Kirk +18000 +3000
Ian Poulter +18000 +3000
J.J. Spaun +18000 +3000
Mackenzie Hughes +18000 +3000
Tom Hoge +18000 +3000
Adria Arnaus +20000 +3500
Anirban Lahiri +20000 +3500
Cameron Champ +20000 +3500
Cameron Davis +20000 +3500
Charl Schwartzel +20000 +3500
Davis Riley +20000 +3500
Joohyung Kim +20000 +3500
Lanto Griffin +20000 +3500
Lucas Herbert +20000 +3500
Luke List +20000 +3500
Matthew Wolff +20000 +3500
Oliver Bekker +20000 +3500
Patton Kizzire +20000 +3500
Rickie Fowler +20000 +3500
Stewart Cink +20000 +3500
Francesco Molinari +25000 +4500
Lucas Glover +25000 +4500
Pablo Larrazabal +25000 +4500
Ryan Fox +25000 +4500
Sam Horsfield +25000 +4500
Takumi Kanaya +25000 +4500
Beau Hossler +30000 +6000
Branden Grace +30000 +6000
Brendan Steele +30000 +6000
Carlos Ortiz +30000 +6000
Chad Ramey +30000 +6000
Chan Kim +30000 +6000
Garrick Higgo +30000 +6000
Henrik Stenson +30000 +6000
Jinichiro Kozuma +30000 +6000
Justin Harding +30000 +6000
Kevin Streelman +30000 +6000
Laurie Canter +30000 +6000
Lee Westwood +30000 +6000
Martin Kaymer +30000 +6000
Matt Jones +30000 +6000
Nicolai Hojgaard +30000 +6000
Padraig Harrington +30000 +6000
Zach Johnson +30000 +6000
Dean Burmester +40000 +8000
Harry Higgs +40000 +8000
Hudson Swafford +40000 +8000
Min Woo Lee +40000 +8000
Richard Bland +40000 +8000
Rikuya Hoshino +40000 +8000
Shaun Norris +40000 +8000
Alex Cejka +50000 +10000
Bio Kim +50000 +10000
Dany Van Tonder +50000 +10000
Jason Dufner +50000 +10000
Kramer Hickok +50000 +10000
Ryan Brehm +50000 +10000
Ryosuke Kinoshita +50000 +10000
Sadom Kaewkanjana +50000 +10000
Yuki Inamori +50000 +10000
Alex Beach +100000 +20000
Austin Hurt +250000 +40000
Brandon Bingaman +250000 +40000
Casey Pyne +250000 +40000
Colin Inglis +250000 +40000
Dylan Newman +250000 +40000
Jared Jones +250000 +40000
Jesse Mueller +250000 +40000
John Daly +250000 +40000
Kyle Mendoza +250000 +40000
Matt Borchert +250000 +40000
Michael Block +250000 +40000
Nic Ishee +250000 +40000
Paul Dickinson +250000 +40000
Rich Beem +250000 +40000
Ryan Vermeer +250000 +40000
Sean McCarty +250000 +40000
Shaun Micheel +250000 +40000
Shawn Warren +250000 +40000
Tim Feenstra +250000 +40000
Tyler Collet +250000 +40000
Wyatt Worthington +250000 +40000
Y.E. Yang +250000 +40000
Zac Oakley +250000 +40000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

More From DraftKings Nation