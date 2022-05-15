Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Sunday, May 15

Before you head out to Sunday brunch, let’s take a look at a few worthwhile team stacks for your DraftKings contests.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Sunday, May 15.

Yordan Alvarez ($5,200)

Jose Altuve ($5,000)

Alex Bregman ($4,900)

Yuli Gurriel ($3,900)

Justin Verlander probably won’t need much support today, but he should receive it in excess as the Astros take their swings against Patrick Corbin and his 6.06 ERA. Despite the lefty-on-lefty matchup, you have to roster Alvarez. He has an OPS north of 1.100 and eight homers in his past 19 games. Otherwise, focus on Houston’s potent right-handed hitters. Gurriel is 3-for-8 versus Corbin in his career, so he’s a good addition to the lineup.

C.J. Cron ($5,300)

Connor Joe ($5,100)

Brendan Rodgers ($3,600)

Yonathan Daza ($2,800)

No team hits left-handed pitching better than the Rockies (.309 average, .817 OPS). They will face Royals southpaw Daniel Lynch. Many teams have hit pretty well this season, as evidenced by Lynch’s 47.9% hard-hit rate. and 11.3% barrel rate. That this game will take place at Coors Field is an added bonus. Cron and Joe are on hot streaks right now, but Cron takes priority because of his raw power. Rodgers looks like he is finally busting out of his season-long slump as he has four extra-base hits in his past two games.

Bryce Harper ($5,300)

Jean Segura ($4,300)

Nick Castellanos ($3,000)

Rhys Hoskins ($2,600)

The Phillies have been absolutely on fire in Southern California, scoring 29 runs in three wins against the Dodgers this weekend. Today, they will go for the sweep against right-hander Michael Grove, who is making his MLB debut. That unknown element can sometimes be tricky but considering how the Phillies have already beaten Walker Buehler and Julio Urias, it may not matter who’s on the mound right now — they are going to hit. Of course, any Phillies stack must start with Harper, who looks like he might take home NL Player of the Week. He has averaged better than 20 DK points in each of his past six games. Hoskins is a huge bargain at $2,600.