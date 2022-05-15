Best MLB bets to consider for Sunday, May 15

A full slate of day baseball awaits us this Sunday. Among the highlights are the Phillies going for the four-game sweep in Dodger Stadium, and Justin Verlander on the mound for the Astros in D.C.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Sunday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Sunday, May 15

Houston Astros -1.5 run line (-120)

Verlander has been incredible this season, especially considering he had barely pitched since 2019 entering this year. He owns a 1.55 ERA and a .150 opponents’ batting average. His counterpart in today’s game, Nationals lefty Patrick Corbin, has an ERA over 6.00. The Nats’ offense has been impressive over the past couple of weeks, but Verlander can overwhelm them while Yordan Alvarez, Alex Bregman and Co. take care of Corbin.

Betting the under in a game featuring two power-packed offenses seems like a foolish bet on the surface, but the starting pitching matchup might be the best one of the day. Nestor Cortes and Michael Kopech couldn’t be any more different in terms of pitching style, but they have both been phenomenal this year. Cortes has a 1.41 ERA through 32 innings and took a no-hitter into the eighth inning in his previous start. Kopech has given up a grand total of three earned runs in 29 innings. Once those two depart, each team’s strong bullpen has the ability to put up even more zeroes.

Phillies moneyline vs. Dodgers (+120)

Are the Phillies really going to sweep a four-game set in Los Angeles? It seemed so unlikely entering this series — Philadelphia had won just five of 20 games at Dodger Stadium since 2015 — but it’s close to becoming reality. After Walker Buehler and Julio Urias were powerless against the Phillies offense, the Dodgers will turn to RHP Michael Grove in his Major League debut. He’ll try his best against an offense that scored 29 runs through the first three games. Philadelphia will give the ball to Aaron Nola, who has been hit-or-miss this year but can be an absolute ace when he’s on. With the pitching advantage seemingly in their favor and the offense crushing everything, it’s worth siding with the Phillies at plus money.

Brandon Woodruff finished fifth in the NL Cy Young voting last season, but we haven’t seen that guy often this year. Woodruff has allowed 12 earned runs in his past 14 innings spanning three starts, and his barrel and hard-hit rates are at career highs. Marlins starting pitcher Elieser Hernandez needs to start pitching better if he wants to keep his rotation spot, so this game has the potential to be a high-scoring contest.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.