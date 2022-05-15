MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Sunday, May 15

There are 15 games docket for Sunday’s MLB schedule today as we round out another weekend in May. We’re going to go over some top options on DraftKings and give out a few value picks to help you build your MLB DFS lineups.

Top Pitchers

Justin Verlander, HOU vs. WAS ($10,300) — It’s an easy choice to tap Verlander for your lineup this afternoon as he’s facing the struggling Nationals. He produced a gem against the Twins this past Tuesday, going a full eight innings and yielding just one hit with five strikeouts. Go with the future Hall of Famer today.

Carlos Carrasco, NYM vs. SEA ($8,000) — Carrasco had good outings in his last two starts and will have a chance to pick up a third straight win when going to battle against the Mariners this afternoon. He’s given up just two earned in those last two starts combined while racking up 10 strikeouts. If he gets into a rhythm today, he can definitely net you at least 24 fantasy points for the afternoon.

Top Hitters

Byron Buxton, MIN vs. CLE ($5,900) — After getting the day off yesterday, Buxton is back in the lineup for this afternoon’s series closing matchup against the Guardians. The Twins outfielder earned DFS users 20 fantasy points on Friday, producing a home run and two RBI in the 12-8 victory. Averaging 11.4 fantasy points per game, he remains a top hitter for you to consider.

Giancarlo Stanton, NYY vs. CWS ($5,400) — Stanton has been a machine at the plate for both the Yankees and DFS users alike. He has compiled five home runs and 14 RBI in the last week, making him a must have fantasy option in your lineup.

Value Pitcher

Tarik Skubal, DET vs. BAL ($6,000) — Flying under the radar for the last-place Tigers has been Skubal, who has been solid through six starts. Boasting a 2.94 ERA entering today’s game against the Orioles, he has been consistent and regularly puts up 20+ fantasy points per outing. He earned 26.2 against the Athletics last Tuesday, a game where he went seven full innings and yielded just three hits with no earned runs. Keep him on your radar this afternoon.

Value Hitter

Tim Anderson, CWS vs. NYY ($4,600) — Anderson has tremendous value given that he’s averaging 9.2 fantasy points per game and batting just under .340 for the season. He played a huge role in Chicago’s 3-2 victory over New York last night, going 3-5 with two runs scored. Scoop him up if you can.