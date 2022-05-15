Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Sunday, May 15

MLB action continues with a full 15-game slate Sunday afternoon. As always, there’s a bevy of player props courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook that you can score big on and we’ll offer up some of our favorites.

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Sunday, May 15

Giancarlo Stanton over 0.5 RBI (+120)

Stanton has had himself a monster week for the Yankeers, belting five home runs and 14 RBI since last Sunday. He went 3-4 with an RBI to his credit in yesterday’s loss to the White Sox and should put up a similar performance in the series finale this afternoon.

Brandon Woodruff over 2.5 earned runs (+125)

Woodruff has been roughed up as of late, giving up 12 earned runs over his last three outings. Given how his starts have gone as of late, it’s a safe bet to wager on him giving up at least three earned runs against the Marlins this afternoon.

Brandon Crawford under 0.5 hits (+165)

Crawford has struggled at the plate this year with a .214 batting average and went 0-4 in yesterday’s loss at the Cardinals. It doesn’t get any better for him tonight as he’ll go up against St. Louis starter Adam Wainwright, whom he has a career .209 average against through 43 at-bats. Bank on Crawford going hitless once again.

