Pick against the spread, over/under for Mavericks vs. Suns Game 7

The Western conference semifinals between the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns conclude with a winner-take-all contest in Phoenix. Game 7 at the Footprint Center tips off at 8:00 p.m. ET on TNT as the Mavericks and Suns will each look to punch their ticket to the Western conference finals, where the Golden State Warriors await.

Sitting on the brink of elimination in Game 6, Luka Doncic rose to the occasion with 33 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists to help the Mavericks force a Game 7. Dallas thoroughly took care of the Suns with a 113-86 victory in Game 6 as the series continues the trend of the home team taking care of business.

Phoenix enters the game as a 6-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total currently sits at 205.

Mavericks vs. Suns, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Phoenix -6

The home team has won all six games in this series and it is difficult to pick against the trend in Game 7. Both teams have gotten a boost from the home crowd and the Suns secured homecourt advantage throughout the playoffs for moments like this. After a thrashing on the road in Dallas, take the Suns to handle their business convincingly in Game 7.

Over/Under: Over 205

The margin of victory in this series has been no closer than seven points and it is a testament to the style of play for both teams. After mustering just 86 points in Game 6, expect the Suns to get a boost from the home crowd in Game 7. On the opposite end, Doncic will not let the Mavericks go out quietly. Expect both teams to find the basket, triggering the over.

