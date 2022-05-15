Best prop bets to consider for Mavericks vs. Suns Game 7

Game 7 of the second-round series between the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns will tip off at 8:00 p.m. ET on TNT this evening as the two contenders duke it out for the right to face the Golden State Warriors in the Western conference finals.

There’s several player props for this do-or-die contest on DraftKings Sportsbook that could earn you money tonight and we’ll go over a few of our favorites.

Chris Paul over 9.5 assists (+105)

CP3 has been held in check all series long and while his scoring is off, he also hasn’t been the effective distributor that he needs to be.

The future Hall of Famer has just one game in the second round where he has crossed over 10 assists and has averaged just six for the series. A situation like tonight’s Game 7 will necessitate him locking in and we’ll say that the veteran will answer the bell at home.

Dorian Finney-Smith over 2.5 threes (+125)

DFS has been all over the board when it comes to threes all series long. He’s had nights like Game 4 where he’s sunk eight treys and he’s had nights like Game 6 on Friday where he’s buried just one. We’ll say he gets at least three as the Mavs try to spread the floor and keep the Suns on their toes.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.