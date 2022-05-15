Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Sunday, May 15

It’s a pivotal Sunday in the NBA playoffs as two series will be decided in a pair of Game 7’s. The Milwaukee Bucks will battle the Boston Celtics for a trip to the Eastern conference finals in the afternoon and the Dallas Mavericks will face the Phoenix Suns for a trip to the Western conference finals at night.

There’s plenty of player props you can score big on DraftKings Sportsbook for both matchups and we’ve picked out a few for you to consider.

Jayson Tatum under 5.5 assists (-130)

Tatum has produced his best two offensive outputs over the last two games but has only yielded four assists in each contest. He’ll have the green light to go for 35+ again this afternoon and will once again fall below six assists. Take the under.

Luka Dončić over 10.5 rebounds (+110)

This is an easy play as Dončić has gotten over 10 rebounds in four of six games this series. With this being Game 7, he may be out on the court for over 40 minutes and will definitely check this box off with the season on the line.

Chris Paul double-double (+110)

CP3 has been held in check all series long by being held to just 14 point and six rebounds per game. The veteran point guard will be called upon to answer the bell with a big performance in Game 7 tonight and he’ll do just that by producing a double-double.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.