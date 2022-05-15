NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Sunday, May 15

The NBA has two Game 7 matchups on the slate Sunday with the Milwaukee Bucks facing the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks facing the Phoenix Suns. With a conference finals appearance on the line for both matchups, there are plenty of players to add to your NBA DFS lineups. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Bobby Portis, Milwaukee Bucks, $5,000

Despite missing the chance to end the series at home, the Bucks have proven to take care of business on the road by leaning on key contributors off the bench. Bobby Portis was impactful in the Bucks’ Game 5 win in Boston, dropping 14 points and 15 rebounds for 39.25 DKFP. His salary is a testament to his contributions. Expect Portis to provide a scoring boost and crash the boards to give Giannis Antetokoumpo some help in Game 7.

Cam Johnson, Phoenix Suns, $4,300

Johnson’s highest-scoring games of this series have been in Games 1 and 5, when he scored 17 points and 14 points respectively off the bench. Both performances were at home and after a rough outing on the road in Game 6, expect him to bounce back in Game 7. Johnson is good for another double-digit scoring performance off the bench and a 20+ DKFP to help punch the Suns’ ticket to the conference finals.

Cameron Payne, Phoenix Suns, $3,100

Should the Suns send the Mavericks packing for the offseason, it will be with the help of contributors off the bench. Payne could be a sneaky play here in Game 7. Dallas has made it tough for Chris Paul in this series, and Payne’s aggressiveness in a winner-take-all game could reap rewards as a value play. Payne dropped nine points and five rebounds for 20.25 DKFP back in the Suns’ Game 1 win and if he can at least match that production in Game 7, then it could make him an under-the-radar pickup for DFS lineups.