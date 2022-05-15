Best lineup strategy for Mavericks vs. Suns Game 7 NBA Showdown

It is a win-or-go-home scenario as the Dallas Mavericks face the Phoenix Suns in Game 7 of the Western conference semifinals series. The series heads back to Phoenix following the Mavericks’ 113-86 thrashing of the Suns in Game 6. Sunday’s matchup tips off at 8:00 p.m. ET at the Footprint Center on TNT.

Let’s go over the Showdown fantasy outlook for the game for contests on DraftKings.

Captain’s Picks

Luka Doncic ($20,100) - It should come as no surprise that Doncic carries a hefty price tag. The production so far this postseason is more than enough justification for the 20k price point. Through nine games in these playoffs, Doncic is averaging 31.1 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 6.9 assists on 46 percent shooting. He’s scored 25+ points in every game of this semifinal series and with a Western conference finals berth on the line in Game 7, expect Doncic to give it his all and leave his imprint throughout the box score.

Devin Booker ($15,300) - The Suns are a different team when Booker has his shot going and he will likely be the deciding factor should the Suns close out this series. Booker is averaging a team-high 24.7 points per game this postseason and is coming off his second-lowest scoring performance of the series with 19 points in Phoenix’s Game 6 loss. This series has seen a budding rivalry between Booker and Doncic, and expect both players to leave their stamp in the scoring column.

FLEX Plays

Jalen Brunson ($12,300) - Jalen Brunson has emerged as the second option for the Mavericks this postseason and is sure to get a rewarding contract when the time comes. Brunson is averaging 22.8 points per game in these playoffs on 45 percent shooting and dropped 21 points in Dallas’ last outing at Phoenix. With the season on the line, expect Brunson to help Doncic carry the scoring load.

Cam Johnson ($7,500) - The Suns secured homecourt advantage for a reason and having the home crowd behind you helps boost the performances of the role players off the bench. Johnson is averaging 12.0 points per game on 54 percent shooting when at home during this postseason, and it feels like he’s due for a strong performance to help the Suns punch their ticket for another Western conference finals appearance.

Fades

Mikal Bridges ($10,800) - Bridges is one of the premier two-way players in the NBA but may have met his match in guarding Doncic this series. That is not a knock on Bridges by any means, but it is clear that he has his hands full with his defensive assignment. If the role players step up for the Suns in Game 7, expect it to be bench guys. At this price, Bridges is one to avoid.

Spencer Dinwiddie ($7,800) - Doncic and Brunson have quickly turned into the Mavericks’ one-two scoring punch, while Dinwiddie has been the potential X-factor in this series. He has struggled on the road during this semifinal matchup, and he scored just two points while going 0-for-3 from the field in the last game in Phoenix. On the road in a hostile environment, Dinwiddie may struggle to get going.

The Outcome

Through six games in this series, the home team has taken the win in every single matchup, and it is hard to pick against that trend. Doncic will undoubtedly put on another superstar performance to give the Mavericks a puncher’s chance, but Phoenix secured homecourt advantage for a reason and the better all-around team will handle business in Game 7. Booker helps the Suns punch their ticket to the Western conference finals.

Final score: Suns 112, Mavericks 102