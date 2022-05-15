Pick against the spread, over/under for Bucks vs. Celtics Game 7

The Eastern conference semifinal matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics heads back to Boston for Game 7 at TD Garden. The winner heads to the Eastern conference finals while the loser goes to the offseason. Tipoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

After a crushing loss in the final seconds of Game 5 pushed Boston to the brink of elimination, the Celtics bounced back with a 108-95 win on the road in Milwaukee in Game 6. Giannis Antetokoumpo’s 44 points and 20 rebounds were not enough as Jayson Tatum dropped 46 points of his own to stave off elimination. Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart scored 22 points and 21 points, respectively, to help Tatum send the series back to Boston.

The Celtics enter the game as a 5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total currently sits at 206.

Bucks vs. Celtics, 3:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Celtics -5

The stage was set for the Bucks to punch their ticket to the Eastern conference finals with a Game 6 win on their home floor, but Tatum and the Celtics had different plans. After a crushing loss in Game 5, Boston is coming off a huge momentum boost to close out the series back home. Take the Celtics to win the series 4-3.

Over/Under: Over 206

This series has arguably been the most entertaining of the postseason to date and it is a testament to the defense played by both teams. That being said, expect Tatum and company to bring their all on the offensive side of the ball and for Antetokoumpo to carry the Bucks. The game may be close but both teams will find the basket. Take the over here.

