Best prop bets to consider for Bucks vs. Celtics Game 7

Game 7 of the second-round series between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics will tip off at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC this afternoon as the two contenders duke it out for the right to face the Miami Heat in the Eastern conference finals.

There’s several player props for this do-or-die contest on DraftKings Sportsbook that could earn you money today and we’ll go over a few of our favorites.

Giannis Antetokounmpo triple-double (+650)

Through these last two postseasons, Antentokounmpo has shown an innate ability to shoulder the load when the team needs it and this Game 7 is one of those situations where we could see him ascend yet again.

He’s mitigated the absence of Khris Middleton and the poor shooting of Jrue Holiday by averaging 35.3 points, 13.8 rebounds, and 6.8 assists this series. He’ll do what he can to get good looks for his teammates on offense, thus increasing his assist total for tonight. He began the series with a triple-double and will bookend it with one today.

Jaylen Brown over 4.5 assists (+110)

Brown has averaged around 4.2 assists a game this series and will need to play an integral part on offense for the Celtics to close out the series tonight. He should be able to set his teammates up with enough good looks to get at least five today, especially if Jayson Tatum were to deliver yet another 40+ point performance.

