How to watch Sunday’s NBA playoff games via live online stream

The second round of the NBA playoffs will conclude today with a pair of do-or-die Game 7’s taking place on both coasts.

Tipping off at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC will be Game 7 of the Eastern Conference series between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics at the TD Garden in Boston. With their backs against the wall in Game 6 on Friday, the Celtics were able to take advantage of a 46-point performance from Jayson Tatum to win 108-95 and force today’s decisive contest. The winner will advance to the Eastern conference finals to face the Miami Heat.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Tipping off at 8:00 p.m. ET on TNT will be Game 7 of the Western conference between the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. Luka Dončić dropped 33 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists in the Mavs’ 113-86 victory in Game 6 on Thursday as the team held the Suns to just 39.7 percent shooting. The winner will advance to the Western conference finals to face the Golden State Warriors.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.