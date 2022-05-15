How to watch Bucks vs. Celtics Game 7 via live online stream

ABC will host Sunday’s matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics with tipoff set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at TD Garden in Boston.

Bucks vs. Celtics

Date: Sunday, May 15

Start time: 3:30 PM ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Bucks had a chance to close out the series on their home floor but missed out on the opportunity despite a 44-point, 20-rebound performance from Giannis Antetokoumpo. Milwaukee has proven capable of stealing a win on the road in this series and will need another MVP-level showing from Antetokoumpo, along with contributions from Jrue Holiday and the supporting cast to close out the series.

After a crushing Game 5 loss at home, Jayson Tatum dropped 46 points on 7-for-15 shooting from three to force a Game 7 back in Boston. Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart pitched in 22 points and 21 points, respectively, as it feels like the momentum has swung back in Boston’s favor. With the home crowd behind them, the Celtics will look to carry that momentum in a winner-take-all setting against the defending champions Bucks.