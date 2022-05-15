How to watch Mavericks vs. Suns Game 7 via live online stream

TNT will host Sunday’s matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns with tipoff set for 8:00 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Footprint Center in Phoenix.

Mavericks vs. Suns

Date: Sunday, May 15

Start time: 8:00 PM ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Mavericks will go so far as Luka Doncic can take them, and Game 6 was more proof of that statement. A 33-point, 11 rebounds, and 8 assists performance from Doncic led to a 113-86 win over the Suns and sent the series back to Phoenix. Doncic will need another MVP-type performance and key contributions from Jalen Brunson and others in order to be the first road team to win a game this series.

The Suns’ 86-point outing in Game 6 was the fewest points they scored throughout this series, but Phoenix heads back home for the decisive Game 7. Situations like this are why the Suns secured homecourt advantage throughout the postseason, and a series-clinching win likely rests on the shoulders of Devin Booker. Booker is averaging 27.4 points and is shooting 51.3 percent from three at home during these playoffs. After his second-lowest scoring output in Game 6, expect Booker to bounce back for Game 7.