How to watch Penguins vs. Rangers in Game 7 via live online stream

TBS will host Sunday’s matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers in Game 7 of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with puck drop set at 7:10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Game 6 was a back-and-forth battle with the Penguins jumping out to an early 2-0 lead in the first period despite being without superstar forward Sidney Crosby (upper body injury) behind goals from Jeff Carter and Bryan Rust.

Then the Mika Zibanejad show began.

He scored two goals less than a minute and a half apart to tie the game and hit a goal post in an effort to get a natural hat trick. Zibanejad did, however, have the primary assist on Chris Kreider’s go-ahead goal at 13:48 of the second period.

Evgeni Malkin netted the equalizer at 16:36 for his 180th career NHL playoff point. The third period was tense and tight with neither team yielding many chances. The winner was likely going to get a lucky bounce and with a minute and a half left in regulation this happened:

Domingue didn't see this one and the Rangers have the lead with 1:28 left pic.twitter.com/XVnuggtA1A — NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) May 14, 2022

Kreider with the game winner and a guaranteed Game 7 after a 5-3 Rangers win. Now New York is a -150 betting favorite to win Game 7 and the series. Pittsburgh is a slight underdog at +130 on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Penguins vs. Rangers Game 7 live stream

Date: Sunday, May 15

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: Watch TBS, TBS App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via Watch TBS or on the TBS App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TBS for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.