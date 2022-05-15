Picks for Penguins vs. Rangers in Game 7 of first round in 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers will play in a winner-take-all Game 7 to close out their Eastern Conference First Round series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Sunday, May 15. Puck drop is 7:10 ET at Madison Square Garden and the game will be on TBS.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Penguins vs. Rangers: Game 7 prediction

Goal Line: Penguins +1.5 (-195); Rangers -1.5 (+165)

PIT: +130

NYR: -150

Over/Under: Over 6 (-125); Under 6 (+105)

It’s hard to imagine the Rangers would be in a spot to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs after the way they played in the first four games. But Pittsburgh continues to rack up injuries and the Rangers finally got the production they needed from the their top guys like Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider. The goalie matchup heavily favors the Rangers as long as it’s Igor Shesterkin vs. Louis Domingue. But Game 7 has a funny way of making injuries heal and one key member of the Penguins appears ready to return.

Tristan Jarry is practicing today as well. He's getting the bulk of the work while Alex D'Orio and Louis Domingue appear to be spectators primarily. — Seth Rorabaugh (@SethRorabaugh) May 14, 2022

Nothing would offset Sidney Crosby’s expected absence in Game 7, but Jarry in net is a potential game changer. Right now I’ll stick with the home team, but it’s going to be a nail biter.

Pick: Rangers (-150)

Side Bet: Under 6 (+105)

