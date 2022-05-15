 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Picks for Penguins vs. Rangers in Game 7 of first round in 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

We go over the moneyline and goal total for Penguins vs. Rangers in Game 7 of the first round of the 2022 NHL playoffs on Sunday.

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-New York Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers will play in a winner-take-all Game 7 to close out their Eastern Conference First Round series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Sunday, May 15. Puck drop is 7:10 ET at Madison Square Garden and the game will be on TBS.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Penguins vs. Rangers: Game 7 prediction

Goal Line: Penguins +1.5 (-195); Rangers -1.5 (+165)
PIT: +130
NYR: -150
Over/Under: Over 6 (-125); Under 6 (+105)

It’s hard to imagine the Rangers would be in a spot to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs after the way they played in the first four games. But Pittsburgh continues to rack up injuries and the Rangers finally got the production they needed from the their top guys like Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider. The goalie matchup heavily favors the Rangers as long as it’s Igor Shesterkin vs. Louis Domingue. But Game 7 has a funny way of making injuries heal and one key member of the Penguins appears ready to return.

Nothing would offset Sidney Crosby’s expected absence in Game 7, but Jarry in net is a potential game changer. Right now I’ll stick with the home team, but it’s going to be a nail biter.

Pick: Rangers (-150)
Side Bet: Under 6 (+105)

