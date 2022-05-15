How to watch Stars vs. Flames in Game 7 via live online stream

ESPN2 will host Sunday’s matchup between the Dallas Stars and Calgary Flames in Game 7 of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with puck drop set at 9:40 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta.

Dallas came out to a hot start on home ice in Game 6. Goals by Roope Hintz and Michael Raffl gave the Stars a 2-0 lead midway thought the second period. In previous game a 2-0 lead would be more than enough, but Calgary fought back behind Michael Stone, who scored his first goal of the series and had the primary assist on the game-tying goal from Mikael Backlund. But as the second period came to a close, Miro Heiskanen came up big.

The Stars made Heiskanen’s goal stand up and added a late empty-netter from Tyler Seguin to take a 4-2 win and force a Game 7. Dallas will hit the road for game seven and is a +160 underdog on DraftKings Sportsbook. Calgary is a big home favorite at -190.

Stars vs. Flames Game 7 live stream

Date: Sunday, May 15

Start time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN or ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.