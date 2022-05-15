Picks for Stars vs. Flames in Game 7 of first round in 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Dallas Stars will need to win on the road to pull the upset of the Calgary Flames in Game 7 of their Western Conference First Round series on Sunday, May 15. Puck drop will be at 9:40 ET from Scotiabank Saddledome. ESPN 2 will show the game. The series is tied 3-3 after a 4-2 Stars win in Game 6.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stars vs. Flames: Game 7 prediction

Goal Line: Stars +1.5 (-155); Flames -1.5 (+135)

DAL: +160

CGY: -190

Over/Under: Over 5.5 (+115); Under 5.5 (-135)

The aggregate goal count for this series has been Flames 12, Stars 12. It’s been that tight of a series. I still believe that Darryl Sutter’s risk averse playoff structure has made this series closer than it should have been, but we’re here now and it feels like the first goal Sunday will win the game and the series. That goal might not come until late, but I am betting on one of Calgary’s top players to come through,

Pick: Flames (-190)

Side Bet: Under 5.5 (-135)

