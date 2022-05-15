Pick on the Total for Padres-Braves on Sunday

The San Diego Padres and Atlanta Braves have the early game on Sunday with an 11:35 AM Eastern first pitch and a pair of lineups that might be a bit drowsy have been no favors by this pitching matchup.

San Diego Padres vs Atlanta Braves (-115, 8)

Starting for the Braves is Kyle Wright, who has a 2.83 ERA with just three home runs in 41.1 innings pitched since the start of the 2021 postseason with opponents hitting .193 off of him in Atlanta this season.

He faces a Padres lineup that has been quite streaky, scoring at least five runs in four straight game’s after a streak in which they had three runs or fewer in five straight games.

Both teams are in the bottom half of the league in batting average, rating 20th and 21st among MLB teams with six of the Padres nine starters from Saturday leaving the game with a batting average of .225 or worse.

The Padres give Joe Musgrove the start, who has allowed two runs or fewer in five of his six starts this season and is the only pitcher in the league with at least six starts that has completed at least six innings this season.

With Musgrove allowing just three walks in 39 innings of work this season, there will be no free passes on Sunday in what sets up to be an AM pitcher’s duel.

The Play: Padres vs Braves Under 8

