How to watch 2022 NCAA Softball Championship Selection Show ahead of Women’s College World Series

The 64 teams in NCAA Division I college softball will be picked and bracketed on Sunday, as the 2022 Women’s College World Series Selection Show puts together the field of 64 to determine this year’s champion.

The 16 double-elimination regionals will be from May 20-22 on the campus of best seeds in the tournament. Once those 16 teams are chosen, eight super regionals will play out from May 26-29, with the better-seeded team hosting all the games in a two-out-of-three format.

The eight super regional winners head to Oklahoma City for the Women’s College World Series from June 2-10.

2022 NCAA Softball Selection Show

When: Sunday, May 15th, 7:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Livestream: WatchESPN

Determining the Top 16 seeds is almost as important as picking the bubble teams in the field, but Oklahoma will be the No. 1 overall selection this year. The Sooners are 49-2 this season, with a shocking loss to Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Tournament not affecting their standing.

Expect 4-5 SEC teams to also host regionals depending on where Missouri lands, which is likely to be the most of any conference in what a has been a more balanced year at the top of the sport.

It’s always tricky to hand-print a double-elimination bracket, so the NCAA version will be posted here shortly after the announcement if you want to make your picks at home.