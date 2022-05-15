 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Luis Suarez set to leave Atletico Madrid on a free transfer this summer

Could the Uruguay striker come to MLS?

By Chinmay Vaidya
Elche CF v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga Santander
Luis Suarez of Atletico de Madrid looks on during the La Liga Santader match between Elche CF and Club Atletico de Madrid at Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero on May 11, 2022 in Elche, Spain.
Photo by Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid will not be retaining star striker Luis Suarez, according to Fabrizio Romano. Suarez has been excellent for the La Liga side over two seasons and will now look for a new club. He’ll be available on a free transfer, which makes him an appealing addition for any club.

The 35-year old led Atleti in goals last season as the club secured the La Liga crown. This season has been slightly less productive for the Uruguay star, with only 11 goals in 33 games ahead of the season finale against Sevilla.

We’ll see where Suarez heads to next, but Major League Soccer is a potential fit given his age and contract situation. The striker wants to understandably stay in Europe and will attract interest since he’ll be a free transfer, but coming to MLS could give him more attention. He’d be one of the top players in MLS immediately, and would get all the benefits of being the league’s headliner.

