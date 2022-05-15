Luis Suarez set to leave Atletico Madrid on a free transfer this summer

Atletico Madrid will not be retaining star striker Luis Suarez, according to Fabrizio Romano. Suarez has been excellent for the La Liga side over two seasons and will now look for a new club. He’ll be available on a free transfer, which makes him an appealing addition for any club.

Atletico Madrid have now officially confirmed that Luis Suárez will leave the club on a free transfer in June. His contract won’t be extended. #Atleti



Suárez is not considering MLS bids as of today, his priority is to continue in Europe. pic.twitter.com/Mntw214bQV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 15, 2022

The 35-year old led Atleti in goals last season as the club secured the La Liga crown. This season has been slightly less productive for the Uruguay star, with only 11 goals in 33 games ahead of the season finale against Sevilla.

We’ll see where Suarez heads to next, but Major League Soccer is a potential fit given his age and contract situation. The striker wants to understandably stay in Europe and will attract interest since he’ll be a free transfer, but coming to MLS could give him more attention. He’d be one of the top players in MLS immediately, and would get all the benefits of being the league’s headliner.