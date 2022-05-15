Celtics advance to Eastern conference finals with 4-3 series win over Bucks

The Boston Celtics were able to win a Game 6 on the road before a dominant Game 7 performance at home to overcome a 3-2 deficit against the defending champions Milwaukee Bucks in the second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs. The Celtics got the 4-3 win and now meet the Miami Heat in the Eastern conference finals. That is a rematch of the 2020 conference finals in the Orlando bubble, which the Heat won 4-2.

The Bucks got the early advantage in this game behind Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez, but Boston’s superior three-point shooting eventually took hold. The Celtics compiled a massive points advantage from behind the arc, largely due to the shooting of Grant Williams. The forward had missed a few open shots but kept taking his opportunities to help bust the game open. Jayson Tatum was dealing with foul trouble, but he had a strong game offensively. Jaylen Brown managed to pick up the slack offensively when Tatum had to sit.

The Celtics are +240 to win the NBA Finals per DraftKings Sportsbook.