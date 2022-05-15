 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Celtics advance to Eastern conference finals with 4-3 series win over Bucks

The Celtics will meet the Heat in the conference finals.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Milwaukee Bucks v Boston Celtics - Game Seven
Grant Williams of the Boston Celtics shoots the ball during the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game Seven of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals at TD Garden on May 15, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.
The Boston Celtics were able to win a Game 6 on the road before a dominant Game 7 performance at home to overcome a 3-2 deficit against the defending champions Milwaukee Bucks in the second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs. The Celtics got the 4-3 win and now meet the Miami Heat in the Eastern conference finals. That is a rematch of the 2020 conference finals in the Orlando bubble, which the Heat won 4-2.

The Bucks got the early advantage in this game behind Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez, but Boston’s superior three-point shooting eventually took hold. The Celtics compiled a massive points advantage from behind the arc, largely due to the shooting of Grant Williams. The forward had missed a few open shots but kept taking his opportunities to help bust the game open. Jayson Tatum was dealing with foul trouble, but he had a strong game offensively. Jaylen Brown managed to pick up the slack offensively when Tatum had to sit.

