Is Tiger Woods playing in the PGA Championship?

Whenever there’s a list of players for a major golf championship, the first name most people look to find is that of Tiger Woods. The 15-time major winner and four-time PGA Champion has said he’s unlikely to play a full schedule again, but it’s likely we see him back on the course at Southern Hills this week in Tulsa.

Woods has arrived in Oklahoma, and the 2022 PGA Championship is also site of his 2007 victory in this same event.

Tiger, Joe and Rob have made it to Southern Hills and the #PGA pic.twitter.com/lZAprcjEBl — Bob Harig (@BobHarig) May 15, 2022

Woods also played a practice round at the course on April 28 in preparation for the event, but the fact he’s on the ground and hitting makes it look like he’ll be a competitor this week.

So unless an injury flares up, or there’s an overwhelming issue with his game that he wouldn’t want to put on public display, it seems like we’ll get the 46-year-old back on the course.

He finished T-47 at The Masters earlier this year, but the PGA tends to come with an even tougher field. Making the cut would be an accomplishment for any recently inactive player in a major, but we also know Woods holds himself to a much higher standard.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Woods is listed at +6500 to win the event.