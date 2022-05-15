Tristan Jarry to start in net for Penguins in Game 7 vs. Rangers

Pittsburgh Penguins G Tristan Jarry will be in net for Game 7 of the first round against the New York Rangers on Sunday night at 7 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. This is huge news for the Penguins, who have lost two games in a row to the Rangers, who forced Game 7 with a win in Game 6 on Friday. Jarry hasn’t played at all this series after breaking a bone in his foot a month ago. Louis Domingue had been starting for the Penguins in the postseason. Goalie Casey DeSmith was injured in Game 1 vs. the Rangers.

Domingue hadn’t been cutting it in the absence of DeSmith. The veteran goaltender is 3-3 with a 3.65 GAA and .898 save percentage in six games in the first round. The Penguins have essentially been getting AHL-level goaltending, yet have a shot to win this series. It’s unclear how well Jarry will perform. While he’s a much better option than Domingue, Jarry also hasn’t played in a hockey game since April 14. Jarry was also pretty sub-par last year in the first round of the playoffs in six games against the New York Islanders.

The Penguins are +100 on the moneyline, though that likely won’t last long on DraftKings Sportsbook. Once captain Sidney Crosby is confirmed back in the lineup, we should see a swing of money toward the Penguins. Crosby and Jarry back in the lineup is huge considering Pittsburgh wasn’t far away from clinching the series in both Games 5 and 6. As mentioned above, Pitt had been getting by on AHL goaltending from Domingue. Anything slightly better out of Jarry and the Pens are in better position to win than Game 6.