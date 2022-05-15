 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Odds to win 2022 Women’s College World Series

We have the field of 64 for the national championship of collegiate softball. Here are the odds to win it, with the favorite looking to repeat.

By Collin Sherwin
Jocelyn Alo of the Oklahoma Sooners reacts with teammates as she scores on a solo home run during the first inning of Game 3 of the Women’s College World Series Championship against the Florida St. Seminoles at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium on June 10, 2021 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The field of 64 is set, and we know now the path to Oklahoma City for all teams in the 2022 NCAA Softball Championship on the way to the Women’s College World Series.

The 49-2 Oklahoma Sooners are a strong favorite over the entire field after the most dominant regular season in history of the game. OU was 49-2 this season, with starts such as Jocelyn Ayo looking to win the trophy for the second straight year. The six-time national champions, who have won all their championships in this century, look to return to the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex for the 10th time in 11 seasons. But in a big upset, OU shockingly fell to Oklahoma State in the semifinals of the Big 12 Tournament.

The second choice are the Florida State Seminoles. FSU finished the year 52-5, and claimed both the ACC regular season and tournament championship. Their last loss was on April 16th, and they’ll be heavily favored to reach Oklahoma City for the WCWS.

Here are odds to win the 2022 NCAA Women’s College World Series from DraftKings Sportsbook:

2022 Women’s College World Series Odds

Team Odds
Team Odds
Oklahoma -160
Florida State +600
UCLA +700
Alabama +900
Arkansas +1000
Virginia Tech +1000
Florida +1200
Arizona State +1400
Oklahoma State +1600
Duke +2000
Washington +2000
Northwestern +2500
Tennessee +2500
Kentucky +3000
Clemson +4000
Texas +4000
San Diego State +4000
Michigan +4000
Georgia Bulldogs +4000
Ole Miss +5000
UCF +5000
Notre Dame +5000
Auburn +5000
LSU +5000
Louisiana-Lafayette +5000
Missouri +6000
Arizona +6000
Oregon +7000
South Florida +7500
Minnesota +10000
Illinois +10000
Liberty +10000
Wichita State +10000

