Odds to win 2022 Women’s College World Series

The field of 64 is set, and we know now the path to Oklahoma City for all teams in the 2022 NCAA Softball Championship on the way to the Women’s College World Series.

The 49-2 Oklahoma Sooners are a strong favorite over the entire field after the most dominant regular season in history of the game. OU was 49-2 this season, with starts such as Jocelyn Ayo looking to win the trophy for the second straight year. The six-time national champions, who have won all their championships in this century, look to return to the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex for the 10th time in 11 seasons. But in a big upset, OU shockingly fell to Oklahoma State in the semifinals of the Big 12 Tournament.

The second choice are the Florida State Seminoles. FSU finished the year 52-5, and claimed both the ACC regular season and tournament championship. Their last loss was on April 16th, and they’ll be heavily favored to reach Oklahoma City for the WCWS.

Here are odds to win the 2022 NCAA Women’s College World Series from DraftKings Sportsbook: