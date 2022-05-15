Mavericks advance to Western conference finals with 4-3 series win over Suns

The Dallas Mavericks put together one of the greatest shows in a road Game 7 while the Phoenix Suns laid a complete dud in the do-or-die contest, leading to the Mavs taking the series 4-3 and advancing to the Western conference finals. They’ll meet the Golden State Warriors in the conference finals.

Luka Doncic started out hot and didn’t stop, matching the Suns’ entire point total for the first half with 27. The Mavericks got a big contribution for Spencer Dinwiddie in the first half, which helped the team get out to a 30-point lead at the break. Things didn’t get much better for Phoenix, as Dallas opened the second half on a quick 8-0 run. Jalen Brunson ended up crossing the 20-point threshold as well in this game.

Devin Booker and Chris Paul struggled for the entire game. The guard combo largely responsible for bringing the Suns within two games of a championship folded in the biggest moment for the team. Even Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges couldn’t put together strong performances. This Suns team has a good core but will have to rethink the peripheral players in the offseason.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Mavericks are +650 to win the NBA title.