Roope Hintz ruled out for Game 7 vs. Flames

Dallas Stars C Roope Hintz has been ruled out for Game 7 of the first round vs. the Calgary Flames on Sunday night due to an upper-body injury. Luke Glendening is also out due to a lower-body injury. The Stars announced the news during the first period with the team leading 1-0.

The absence of Hintz and Glendening haven’t taken full effect yet with Dallas leading early on. Hintz did have two points (one goal, one assist) in the Stars’ 4-2 win to force Game 7 on Friday night. Glendening only play 4:20 of ice time in Game 6.

Ty Dellandrea and Denis Gurianov are in the lineup in place of Hintz and Glendening, who was ruled out prior to the start of the game. Hintz was out there during line rushes before being ruled out. He was a last-minute scratch from the lineup. The broadcast is saying the team is calling it a “vague” upper-body injury for Hintz.