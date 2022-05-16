F1 odds: Max Verstappen opens as favorite to win Spanish Grand Prix heading into race week

Formula One heads back to Europe after most recently wrapping up the Miami Grand Prix. The 2022 Spanish Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, May 22nd. Race weekend will get started from Barcelona on Friday with two practice sessions. This will be followed by another practice session and qualifying on Saturday, leading to the race on Sunday.

The 2021 race was won by Lewis Hamilton in 1:33:07. He was followed by Max Verstappen, Valtteri Botas, Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez, who rounded out the top-five finishers. The odds heading into race week look fairly similar. At DraftKings Sportsbook, Verstappen has the best odds to win the 2022 Spanish Grand Prix installed at -105. He is coming off a win at the Miami GP and has momentum.

Leclerc (+135), Carlos Sainz (+1400), Perez (+1600) and Hamilton (+4000) round out the top-five drivers with the best odds to win this week’s Grand Prix.

Odds to win 2022 Spanish Grand Prix Driver Winner Driver Winner Max Verstappen -105 Charles Leclerc +135 Carlos Sainz +1400 Sergio Perez +1600 Lewis Hamilton +4000 George Russell +4000 Lando Norris +10000 Valtteri Botas +10000 Fernando Alonso +25000 Esteban Ocon +25000 Daniel Ricciardo +25000 Pierre Gasly +30000 Kevin Magnussen +40000 Yuki Tsunoda +40000 Mick Schumacher +70000 Lance Stroll +70000 Guanyu Zhou +70000 Sebastian Vettel +70000 Nicholas Latifi +90000 Alexander Albon +90000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.