F1 odds: Max Verstappen opens as favorite to win Spanish Grand Prix heading into race week

Formula One heads back to Europe after most recently wrapping up the Miami Grand Prix. The 2022 Spanish Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, May 22nd. Race weekend will get started from Barcelona on Friday with two practice sessions. This will be followed by another practice session and qualifying on Saturday, leading to the race on Sunday.
The 2021 race was won by Lewis Hamilton in 1:33:07. He was followed by Max Verstappen, Valtteri Botas, Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez, who rounded out the top-five finishers. The odds heading into race week look fairly similar. At DraftKings Sportsbook, Verstappen has the best odds to win the 2022 Spanish Grand Prix installed at -105. He is coming off a win at the Miami GP and has momentum.
Leclerc (+135), Carlos Sainz (+1400), Perez (+1600) and Hamilton (+4000) round out the top-five drivers with the best odds to win this week’s Grand Prix.
Odds to win 2022 Spanish Grand Prix
|Driver
|Winner
|Driver
|Winner
|Max Verstappen
|-105
|Charles Leclerc
|+135
|Carlos Sainz
|+1400
|Sergio Perez
|+1600
|Lewis Hamilton
|+4000
|George Russell
|+4000
|Lando Norris
|+10000
|Valtteri Botas
|+10000
|Fernando Alonso
|+25000
|Esteban Ocon
|+25000
|Daniel Ricciardo
|+25000
|Pierre Gasly
|+30000
|Kevin Magnussen
|+40000
|Yuki Tsunoda
|+40000
|Mick Schumacher
|+70000
|Lance Stroll
|+70000
|Guanyu Zhou
|+70000
|Sebastian Vettel
|+70000
|Nicholas Latifi
|+90000
|Alexander Albon
|+90000
