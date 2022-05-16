 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

F1 odds: Max Verstappen opens as favorite to win Spanish Grand Prix heading into race week

We break down the opening odds for the Spanish Grand Prix.

By TeddyRicketson
/ new
Belgian-Dutch driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing celebrates as he arrives to the podium after winning the Formula One Grand Prix of Miami at the Miami International Autodrome on May 08, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo by Eva Marie Uzcategui Trinkl/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Formula One heads back to Europe after most recently wrapping up the Miami Grand Prix. The 2022 Spanish Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, May 22nd. Race weekend will get started from Barcelona on Friday with two practice sessions. This will be followed by another practice session and qualifying on Saturday, leading to the race on Sunday.

The 2021 race was won by Lewis Hamilton in 1:33:07. He was followed by Max Verstappen, Valtteri Botas, Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez, who rounded out the top-five finishers. The odds heading into race week look fairly similar. At DraftKings Sportsbook, Verstappen has the best odds to win the 2022 Spanish Grand Prix installed at -105. He is coming off a win at the Miami GP and has momentum.

Leclerc (+135), Carlos Sainz (+1400), Perez (+1600) and Hamilton (+4000) round out the top-five drivers with the best odds to win this week’s Grand Prix.

Odds to win 2022 Spanish Grand Prix

Driver Winner
Driver Winner
Max Verstappen -105
Charles Leclerc +135
Carlos Sainz +1400
Sergio Perez +1600
Lewis Hamilton +4000
George Russell +4000
Lando Norris +10000
Valtteri Botas +10000
Fernando Alonso +25000
Esteban Ocon +25000
Daniel Ricciardo +25000
Pierre Gasly +30000
Kevin Magnussen +40000
Yuki Tsunoda +40000
Mick Schumacher +70000
Lance Stroll +70000
Guanyu Zhou +70000
Sebastian Vettel +70000
Nicholas Latifi +90000
Alexander Albon +90000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

More From DraftKings Nation