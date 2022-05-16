Full list of Stanley Cup odds heading into the second round 2022 NHL playoffs

The 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs are heading into the second round as we approach the third week in May. It’s shaping up to be one of the best playoffs ever. We already came close to tying the record for most Game 7s in a first round. The defending champions advanced and are moving closer to a three-peat. The Tampa Bay Lightning have won nine straight playoff series dating back to 2020. The Lightning will face the Florida Panthers in the next round.

The Colorado Avalanche were the only team to advance to the second round in under six games. Every other series either went the distance or came pretty darn close. The Avs remain the betting favorite to win the Cup heading into their series against the St. Louis Blues.

Let’s take a look at Stanley Cup odds on DraftKings Sportsbook heading into the second round.

2022 Stanley Cup odds

Avalanche +190

Panthers +380

Hurricanes +600

Flames +600

Lightning +650

Oilers +1200

Rangers +1300

Blues +1700

The Avs either played the weakest team in the first round or are that good. Something tells me it’s the latter. Thus why Colorado is at the top of the board and your chance to get a good number on the Avs to win it all is shrinking. Now is probably the last round we get a decent line on the Avs for the Cup.

The Lightning have to get some love at this number despite Brayden Point’s status. Point could be held out. He also may be OK and able to return this postseason. Even without Point the champs have enough to get by the Panthers, who haven’t played in the second round since 1996.

