When does the second round start in 2022 NHL playoffs?

The Stanley Cup playoffs consist of four rounds (first round, second round, conference finals, Cup finals) with 16 teams. Each round series is a best-of-7. The top three teams in each of the four divisions (Metropolitan, Atlantic, Central and Pacific) and four wild cards (two per conference) qualify for the postseason. The winner of the Eastern Conference Final will face the winner of the Western Conference Final for the Stanley Cup starting in mid-June.

The eight teams that advanced to the second round are the Florida Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes, Tampa Bay Lightning, New York Rangers, Colorado Avalanche, Calgary Flames, St. Louis Blues and Edmonton Oilers.

The second round will feature the battle of Alberta between Calgary and Edmonton and the Sunshine State rivalry between Florida and Tampa Bay. Colorado-St. Louis and Carolina-New York make up the other two series, and all four should provide some outstanding hockey.

The Lightning-Panthers series will begin on Tuesday, May 17th at 7:00 p.m. ET, which will be followed by the Blues-Avalanche dropping the puck for their Game 1 at 9:30 p.m. ET.

The Rangers-Hurricanes get started on Wednesday, May 18th at 7:00 p.m. ET, which will be followed by the Oilers-Flames at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Here are the current Stanley Cup odds for the remaining eight teams from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Colorado Avalanche +190

Florida Panthers +380

Carolina Hurricanes +550

Calgary Flames +600

Tampa Bay Lightning +650

Edmonton Oilers +1000

New York Rangers +1300

St. Louis Blues +1700