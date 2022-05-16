Full schedule for Colorado Avalanche vs. St. Louis Blues in second round of 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Colorado Avalanche will face Central Division rival St. Louis Blues in the Western Conference second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Avalanche won two of the three games the teams played during the regular season. Colorado is a -380 betting favorite to win the series on DraftKings Sportsbook as of May 15. St. Louis is a +290 underdog.

Colorado (56-19-7) won the Central Division and holds the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. The Avalanche swept the Nashville Predators to advance to the second round. Colorado last won the Stanley Cup in 2001.

St. Louis (49-22-11) finished third in the Central Division and defeated the Minnesota Wild in six games to advance to the second round. The Blues last won at Stanley Cup in 2019.

Colorado Avalanche vs. St. Louis Blues schedule

Game 1 Tuesday, May 17: Blues at Avalanche, 9:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 2 Thursday, May 19: Blues at Avalanche, 9:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 3 Saturday, May 21: Avalanche at Blues, 8 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 4 Monday, May 23: Avalanche at Blues, 9:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

* Game 5 Wednesday, May 25: Blues at Avalanche, TBD

* Game 6 Friday, May 27: Avalanche at Blues, TBD

* Game 7 Sunday, May 29: Blues at Avalanche, TBD

*if necessary