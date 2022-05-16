 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full schedule for Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames in second round of 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames face off in the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. We break down when the series starts and how to watch.

By Erik Buchinger
The Calgary Flames celebrate after defeating the Dallas Stars during the overtime period of Game Seven of the First Round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Saddledome on May 15, 2022 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The Flames defeated the Stars 3-2 in overtime. Photo by Derek Leung/Getty Images

The best two teams in the Pacific Division will drop the puck in the Battle for Alberta as the Edmonton Oilers take on the Calgary Flames in a best-of-7 Western Conference second round series of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The teams split their four regular-season games 2-2. The Flames are a -190 betting favorite for the series at DraftKings Sportsbook. Edmonton is the +160 underdog.

Edmonton (49-27-6) got a 2-0 win at home in Game 7 to knock off the Los Angeles Kings to reach the second round. Connor McDavid was brilliant, as the captain had a goal and an assist for the Oilers to secure the victory. It’s the first visit to the second round for Edmonton since 2017.

Calgary (50-21-11) needed 67 shots on goal to beat the Dallas Stars 3-2 in their Game 7 on Sunday night. Johnny Gaudreau’s winner at 15:09 of overtime put the Flames into the second round for the first time since 2015.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames schedule

Game 1 Wednesday, May 18: Oilers at Flames, 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 2 Friday, May 20: Oilers at Flames, 10:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 3 Sunday, May 22: Flames at Oilers, 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)
Game 4 Tuesday, May 24: Flames at Oilers, 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)
* Game 5 Thursday, May 26: Oilers at Flames, TBD
* Game 6 Saturday, May 28: Flames at Oilers, TBD
* Game 7 Monday, May 30: Oilers at Flames, TBD

*if necessary

