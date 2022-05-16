Full schedule for Panthers vs. Lightning in second round of 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

There are as many teams from Florida in the second round of the NHL Playoffs as the entire nation of Canada, and two of them will face off in the second round series of the Stanley Cup Playoffs as the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Florida Panthers. The teams split their four regular-season games 2-2. The Panthers are a -150 betting favorite for the series on DraftKings Sportsbook. Tampa Bay is the +130 underdog.

Florida (58-18-6) won the Atlantic Division and finished with the best overall record in the NHL. The Panthers advanced to the second round for the first time since 1996 after beating the Washington Capitals in six games.

Tampa Bay (51-23-8) finished third in the Atlantic Division and defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs Toronto Maple Leafsin seven games to advance to the second round. The Lightning are the defending back-to-back Stanley Cup champions.

Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning schedule

Game 1 Tuesday, May 17: Lightning at Panthers, 7 p.m. (TNT)

Game 2 Thursday, May 19: Lightning at Panthers, 7 p.m. (TNT)

Game 3 Sunday, May 22: Panthers at Lightning, 1:30 p.m. (TNT)

Game 4 Monday, May 23: Panthers at Lightning, 7 p.m. (TNT)

* Game 5 Wednesday, May 25: Lightning at Panthers, TBD

* Game 6 Friday, May 27: Panthers at Lightning, TBD

* Game 7 Sunday, May 29: Lightning at Panthers, TBD

*if necessary