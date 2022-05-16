Full schedule for New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes in second round of 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The top two teams in the Metropolitan Division will face off in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs as the New York Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes get together in a Eastern Conference two-week tilt. Carolina won three of the four regular-season games between the teams, and the Hurricanes are a -190 betting favorite for the series at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Blue Shirts are the +160 underdog.

Carolina knocked off the Boston Bruins in seven games to advance to the NHL’s quarterfinals. Jaccob Slavin had eight points in the seven games as a defenseman, and was a +10 during the series.

The Rangers also needed the full seven games to defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins. Another defender in Adam Fox led the Rangers with nine points in the series, but it was Artemi Panarin’s Game 7 overtime goal that set off the celebrations at Madison Square Garden.

New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes schedule

Game 1 Wednesday, May 18: Rangers at Hurricanes, 7:00 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 2 Friday, May 20: Rangers at Hurricanes, 8:00 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 3 Sunday, May 22: Hurricanes at Rangers, 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 4 Tuesday, May 24: Hurricanes at Rangers, 7:00 p.m. ET (ESPN)

* Game 5 Thursday, May 26: Rangers at Hurricanes, TBD

* Game 6 Saturday, May 28: Hurricanes at Rangers, TBD

* Game 7 Monday, May 30: Rangers at Hurricanes, TBD

*if necessary