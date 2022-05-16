 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Full schedule for New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes in second round of 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers face off in the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. We break down when the series starts and how to watch.

By Erik Buchinger
/ new
Mika Zibanejad of the New York Rangers skates with the puck against the Carolina Hurricanes at Madison Square Garden on April 26, 2022 in New York City. Photo by Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images

The top two teams in the Metropolitan Division will face off in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs as the New York Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes get together in a Eastern Conference two-week tilt. Carolina won three of the four regular-season games between the teams, and the Hurricanes are a -190 betting favorite for the series at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Blue Shirts are the +160 underdog.

Carolina knocked off the Boston Bruins in seven games to advance to the NHL’s quarterfinals. Jaccob Slavin had eight points in the seven games as a defenseman, and was a +10 during the series.

The Rangers also needed the full seven games to defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins. Another defender in Adam Fox led the Rangers with nine points in the series, but it was Artemi Panarin’s Game 7 overtime goal that set off the celebrations at Madison Square Garden.

New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes schedule

Game 1 Wednesday, May 18: Rangers at Hurricanes, 7:00 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 2 Friday, May 20: Rangers at Hurricanes, 8:00 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 3 Sunday, May 22: Hurricanes at Rangers, 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 4 Tuesday, May 24: Hurricanes at Rangers, 7:00 p.m. ET (ESPN)
* Game 5 Thursday, May 26: Rangers at Hurricanes, TBD
* Game 6 Saturday, May 28: Hurricanes at Rangers, TBD
* Game 7 Monday, May 30: Rangers at Hurricanes, TBD

*if necessary

More From DraftKings Nation