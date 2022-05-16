Which horses are racing in the Preakness Stakes?

While the 2022 Preakness Stakes is set for Saturday, May 21st at Pimlico, the draw for the field is on Monday live from Baltimore. But which horses will enter the race?

The field for the second leg of the Triple Crown remains a bit up in the air ahead of the draw at 4 p.m. ET today, but here’s what we do know; the Kentucky Derby winner in Rich Strike will pass on Pimlico, but is penciled in for the Belmont Stakes in mid-June.

D. Wayne Lukas had considered running his filly Secret Oath in the Derby instead of the Kentucky Oaks, but chose the Friday race against other females at Churchill Downs. But after a big win Lukas has moved Oath back to the open field, and she will run the Preakness instead of the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes this weekend.

The other big addition that missed the Derby is Armagnac, who posted a 93 Beyer Speed Figure at Santa Anita on May 8th. He is making the journey across the country and will be in the race on Saturday. But Shake Em Loose will not, as trainer Rudy Sanchez-Salomon will run him in the Murphy Stakes instead, which is a turf race earlier in the day on Saturday at Pimlico.

We won’t have the entire field for the race until after the draw today, which is the deadline for trainers to enter their mounts. It’s a stakes race, so remember it costs a horse’s connections cash to enter. But until a qualified horse posts the $15,000 to get a spot today, we won’t know exactly who is competing.

Here is what the projected field looks like as of now, with the trainer and projected jockey listed as well. The maximum number of spots available for the Preakness is 14, and it looks like this year’s field will fall well short of that number.

Armagnac: Tim Yakteen, Irad Ortiz Jr.

Creative Minister: Kenny McPeek, Brian Hernandez

Early Voting: Chad Brown, Jose Ortiz

Epicenter: Steve Asmussen, Joel Rosario

Happy Jack: Doug O’Neill, Tyler Gaffalione

Rattle N Roll: Kenny McPeek, Corey Lanerie

Secret Oath: D. Wayne Lukas, Luis Saez

Simplification: Antonio Sano, John Velazquez

Skippylongstocking: Saffie Joseph, Jr., Junior Alvarado

Un Ojo: Ricky Courville, Ramon Vazquez